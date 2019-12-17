MLB rumors: Mets unlikely to sign Dellin Betances; Angels interested in Tigers' Matthew Boyd

Baseball's Winter Meetings are now behind us, and the free-agent and trade markets look quite different after a highly active few days. That said, there's plenty of activity yet to come as big names like Josh Donaldson and Hyun-Jin Ryu remain unsigned, and the crop of Tuesday rumors makes that readily apparent.

Now let's get that rumor mill buzz.

Mets unlikely to sign Betances

After the New York Mets appeared to be one of the front-runners to sign free-agent reliever Dellin Betances, that pairing now seems unlikely, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Betances, 31, is seeking a one-year deal in the $10 million range, Heyman adds.

After spending the last six seasons with the Yankees, the right-hander pitched in just one game during the 2019 season after battling shoulder and lat issues all year. The crushing part for Betances is that in his season debut, he landed awkwardly on the mound and partially tore of his left Achilles' tendon. Betances' Achilles tear did not require surgery and he is expected to be ready for spring training.

The Mets bullpen -- which was second-worst behind the Red Sox with 21 blown saves in 2019 -- is in need of improvement this offseason, and the addition of Betances would have certainly helped add depth, even if he wasn't at his full effectiveness to start the season. If Betances were to switch New York teams, he would have been playing under new Mets manager and former Yankees teammate Carlos Beltran. In 2018, Betances dominated hitters to the tune of a 2.70 ERA and a 42.3 percent strikeout rate.

The Phillies were also mentioned by Heyman as a team in the mix for Betances. If the New York native ends up in Philadelphia, he would be reunited with his old manager, Joe Girardi.

Angels interested in left-hander Boyd

The Angels made a splash signing this offseason with the addition of third baseman Anthony Rendon. But so far this winter, the club hasn't done much to address its need for pitching. Their only pitching-related move this winter in Anaheim was the acquisition of right-hander Dylan Bundy from the Orioles. That could change soon.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reports that the Angels are showing interest in trading for Tigers left-hander Matthew Boyd. As of Tuesday, there was no indication that the clubs were progressing toward a deal, Morosi notes.

Boyd, 28, pitched to a 4.56 ERA an 1.23 WHIP in 32 starts for the Tigers last season. The southpaw gave up a career-high 39 homers in 185 1/3 innings this past season, but he finished with 238 strikeouts and 50 walks. Those 238 strikeouts tied for the tenth most in the league last season. Boyd's strikeout rate also reached a career-high 30.2 percent in 2019.

Here's what Tigers general manager Al Avila told MLB.com last week at the Winter Meetings regarding their plan for Boyd this offseason:

"I'm not out there trying to sell Matt Boyd," Avila said. "We need Matt Boyd right now to be a good team. "If a team is interested in Matt Boyd, and obviously there's teams that will [be], is it going to make the Detroit Tigers better? And when I say better, not like you're getting a prospect that's in low-A ball or Rookie ball. It's going to have to really make sense."

The Angels have also been linked to David Price on the trade market and to Hyun-Jin Ryu in free agency.