MLB rumors: Nationals discussing reunion with Jeremy Hellickson; Sergio Romo nearing deal

Baseball season is lurking. The Super Bowl is in the rear-view mirror and we're starting to see teams post social media photos of moving trucks heading to either Florida or Arizona with pitchers and catchers reporting in roughly a week, and yet we're still waiting on a certain catcher to be traded and more than a dozen needle-moving free agents to sign.

Let's round up the activity for the day here.

Nats, Hellickson talking reunion

View Profile Jeremy Hellickson WAS • SP • 58 ERA 3.45 WHIP 1.07 IP 91.1 BB 20 K 65

Jeremy Hellickson had a quietly competent season for the Washington Nationals last year, starting 19 times and recording a 123 ERA+ and 3.23 strikeout-to-walk ratio. No one seemed to notice -- except, perhaps, the Nationals. Hence their reported interest in bringing Hellickson back to D.C. for another spin around the sun:

Source : FA SP Jeremy Hellickson is in talks about a potential return to the Washington Nationals. Made 19 starts w Nats last season 3.45 ERA. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) February 6, 2019

Were Hellickson to rejoin the Nationals -- and he would presumably do so on a low-cost one-year deal, perhaps of the minor-league variety -- he'd likely spend the spring dueling with Joe Ross, Erick Fedde, and all their rowdy friends for the last spot in Washington's rotation.

The Nationals have already added two other veterans to the mix this winter, inking Patrick Corbin and later signing Anibal Sanchez. Tanner Roark, of course, was sent packing in a trade for reliever Tanner Rainey.

Romo nearing deal with new team

View Profile Sergio Romo TB • RP • 54 ERA 4.14 WHIP 1.26 IP 67.1 BB 20 K 75

Veteran reliever Sergio Romo will turn 36 the first week of March. It looks like he'll be celebrating that birthday with his new teammates -- we just don't know who they are yet.

Per Jon Heyman of FanCred Sports, Romo is nearing an agreement with a new club:

sergio romo, former closer and sometime opener, is said to be close to signing a 1 year deal — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 5, 2019

Romo spent last season with the Tampa Bay Rays. He posted a 101 ERA+ and 3.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 73 appearances -- that total includes five starts, or "opens," if you will.

Romo has been homer-prone in recent seasons, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him land with a club whose ballpark is more spacious than the norm.

Gonzalez's market heating up

View Profile Gio Gonzalez MIL • SP • 47 ERA 4.21 WHIP 1.44 IP 171.0 BB 80 K 148

Gio Gonzalez is undoubtedly one of the best starters remaining on the market. Teams are starting to treat him like that, too, with at least a handful showing interest in adding him to their roster, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today:

The #Brewers are one of at least a handful teams, including the likes of the #SFGiants, #Athletics and #Padres, who remain interested in starter Gio Gonzalez. https://t.co/O5so2Mw2HE — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 5, 2019

Gonzalez split last season between the Nationals and the Milwaukee Brewers. He accumulated more than 30 starts for the fourth year in a row. Along the way, Gonzalez notched a 100 ERA+ and 1.85 strikeouts per walk. He should fit in nicely as some team's No. 3 or 4 starter.

It's worth highlighting that Nightengale named three California-based teams as Gonzalez's suitors: the San Diego Padres, the San Francisco Giants, and the Oakland Athletics. Gonzalez spent four seasons in Oakland earlier in his career.