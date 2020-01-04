MLB rumors: Nationals' talks about Bryant have gone nowhere; Donaldson looking at final offers
Here is the latest from the MLB hot stove this offseason
We're getting close to being completely cleared from the slow period that circles the holiday season, so one would expect the hot stove to actually heat up again after this weekend. Until then, the rumors will be few and far between. Still, we'll keep the ones we have right here. Keep it parked here and refresh with impunity.
Cubs, Nats talks on Bryant haven't progressed
The Cubs are known to be listening to offers on Kris Bryant while the Nationals have an opening at third base due to Anthony Rendon's departure via free agency. The two make sense as a match, but Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that "those talks have gone nowhere."
For now, this makes complete sense for two reasons.
First off, Bryant's grievance against the Cubs for suppressing his service time still hasn't been concluded. It's likely he loses and doesn't hit free agency until after the 2021 season, but there remains a remote possibility he'll hit free agency after next season. With this ruling up in the air, it's pretty hard to pin down his trade value moving forward.
Secondly, Josh Donaldson remains on the free agency market and the Nationals are a known suitor.
Until Donaldson signs and Bryant's grievance outcome is known, it's hard to see trade talks of any kind going anywhere of significance.
Donaldson looking at final offers?
Speaking of Donaldson in free agency, Rosenthal mentions that the All-Star third baseman is "mulling four-year offers from the Nationals, Braves and Twins." Rosenthal further reports that Donaldson is waiting for a team to hit his number, which is believed to be in the range of $110 million.
Donaldson, 34, signed a one-year deal with the Braves last offseason, betting on himself. He won the bet. He hit .259/.379/.521 (127 OPS+) with 33 doubles, 37 homers, 94 RBI, 96 runs and 6.1 WAR, re-establishing himself as an upper-echelon third baseman after injuries ruined his 2018 season.
Nationals ink Cabrera
The Nationals have agreed to bring back infielder Asdrubal Cabrera on a one-year, $2.5 million deal, per multiple reports. Full story here.
