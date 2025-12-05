Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings will get underway on Sunday, meaning that business is picking up across the industry. Below, CBS Sports has compiled all of Friday's murmurs and moves in one convenient spot.

Cubs, Tigers in on Bregman

Count the Cubs among the teams pursuing third baseman Alex Bregman, according to The Athletic. The Tigers and Red Sox, Bregman's incumbent club, are in the mix as well, per the New York Post.

Alex Bregman BOS • 3B • #2 BA 0.273 R 64 HR 18 RBI 62 SB 1 View Profile

Amusingly, those three teams were also the three finalists for Bregman's services last winter. He eventually signed a three-year pact with Boston that allowed him to opt out after each of the first two seasons.

Bregman, 31, had a fantastic season with the Red Sox. He hit .273/360/.462 (128 OPS+) with 18 home runs and 3.5 Wins Above Replacement. CBS Sports ranked Bregman as the No. 2 free agent in the class, behind outfielder Kyle Tucker.

Mets pushing on Schwarber?

ESPN's Buster Olney reports that the "juiciest rumor" he's heard this week has the Mets pushing hard for outfielder/designated hitter Kyle Schwarber. As Olney notes, even if the Mets don't sign Schwarber, they can increase his cost to the Phillies, or whichever team does reach an agreement with him.

Kyle Schwarber PHI • DH • #12 BA 0.240 R 111 HR 56 RBI 132 SB 10 View Profile

Schwarber, 32, hit .240/.365/.563 (150 OPS+) with 56 home runs and 4.7 Wins Above Replacement. It's unclear if the Mets, who have openly discussed wanting to improve their team defense, would place him at DH, or experiment with him in left field or first base.

ESPN adds that Schwarber is expected to get five years.

Red Sox add another arm

The Red Sox and Pirates agreed to a five-player trade on Thursday night. Right-hander Johan Oviedo and minor-league lefty reliever Tyler Samaniego and catcher Adonys Guzman were moved to Boston in exchange for outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia and pitching prospect Jesus Travieso.

Johan Oviedo PIT • SP • #24 ERA 3.57 WHIP 1.21 IP 40.1 BB 23 K 42 View Profile

Oviedo, 27, is the second starting pitcher the Red Sox have obtained this winter, joining Sonny Gray. He was limited to nine starts last season, during which he compiled a 3.57 ERA (121 ERA+) and a 1.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 40 innings. Oviedo has a varied arsenal, including a pair of fastballs and breaking balls. He figures to compete for a rotation job in the spring.

Jhostynxon Garcia BOS • CF • #51 BA 0.143 R 0 HR 0 RBI 0 SB 0 View Profile

Garcia, 23 in a matter of days, is considered by some outlets to be a top 100 prospect. Garcia -- nicknamed "The Password" -- went 1 for 7 in his initial exposure to the majors in 2025. Garcia has above-average raw strength, having posted exit velocities north of 110 mph in the minors. He's been prone to striking out, however. He should receive a long look in Pittsburgh's outfield.