The Winter Meetings are well in the rearview mirror by now and plenty of things still need to happen in the MLB offseason. Let's gather the comings and goings of the day right here.

Dodgers told Glasnow he won't be traded

A rumor coming out of the Winter Meetings was that the Dodgers were dangling starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow in trade talks. There are still two years and $65 million left on Glasnow's deal before a $30 million club option in 2028, and while he's been good while healthy, he has never pitched more than 135 innings in a single season (his career high came in 2024 with the Dodgers, his first season after being traded to Los Angeles).

Glasnow, though, said on MLB Network Radio that the Dodgers' front office told him he won't be traded. He said he trusts them.

Obviously plans can change, but it doesn't seem like the Dodgers front office would go out of their way to tell Glasnow he's not going anywhere if they were planning to trade him.

Royals eyeing Duran

The Royals needed basically an entire outfield as they headed into the offseason. They have traded for Isaac Collins and signed free agent Lane Thomas, but it still certainly isn't a strength. They are reportedly open to trading for another outfielder and have their eyes on Red Sox All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran, per The Athletic.

Duran, 29, hit .256/.332/.442 (114 OPS+) with 41 doubles, 13 triples, 16 home runs, 84 RBI, 86 runs, 24 steals and 4.7 WAR last season.

Interestingly, the report notes that a Duran move could cost the Royals left-handed starter Cole Ragans. After an All-Star season in 2024, injuries ruined the 2025 season for Ragans, but he still has the upside of an ace.

Further, the Royals also have interest in Cardinals utility man Brendan Donovan.

Diamondbacks All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte's name remains in the trade rumor mill. He's still got $102.5 million over the next six years on his contract, but he's good enough to make that a bargain. There have reportedly been clubhouse issues, of course, which makes things a bit more murky.

Further complicating matters might be his no-trade clause. There are five teams on it, according to The Athletic: the Athletics, Pirates, Yankees, Giants and Cardinals.

Bell signs with Twins

The Twins have agreed to a one-year deal with first baseman Josh Bell, reports ESPN. The deal is for a guaranteed $7 million, per the Minnesota Star-Tribune.

Bell, a 33-year-old switch-hitter, slashed .237/.325/.417 (110 OPS+) with 22 home runs, 63 RBI and 0.4 WAR in 140 games for the Nationals last season.

The Twins appear to be headed toward a bit of a rebuild, but reports have also indicated they are hanging on to outfielder Byron Buxton along with starting pitchers Pablo López and Joe Ryan. Much like with Glasnow and the Dodgers, though, things can change quickly.