The 2025-26 MLB offseason is six weeks old and so far 22 of our top 50 free agents have signed and our No. 1 trade candidate has been dealt. Spring training is two months away and there is still a lot of player movement to come between now and then. Here now are Wednesday's hot stove happenings.

Mariners still after Donovan, Marte

After losing Jorge Polanco to free agency, the Mariners are looking for second base help, and they're pursuing Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte and Cardinals do-it-all guy Brendan Donovan, reports The Athletic. Both Marte and Donovan were All-Stars in 2025. Donovan has recent outfield experience, which could be appealing because Seattle has several highly regarded infield prospects coming, namely Colt Emerson.

The Mariners went to Game 7 of the ALCS this past season and have one of the game's best rotations, not to mention Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodríguez in their primes. The team's World Series window is wide open. For that reason, pursuing Marte makes the most sense because he is the best player available on the trade market. He's an impact player who would meaningfully improve the team's World Series odds.

Rangers seeking rotation help

The Rangers are looking to add to their rotation, reports DLLS Sports. Texas has a strong 1-2 punch in Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, and things really clicked for Jack Leiter in the second half this past season. Kumar Rocker and Jacob Latz are next on the rotation depth chart behind them, hence the club's interest in adding another starter.

It has been a fairly busy offseason for the Rangers, who swapped Marcus Semien for Brandon Nimmo, re-signed late-inning reliever Chris Martin, and added depth players Tyler Alexander, Alexis Díaz, and Danny Jansen. There is a glaring need in the back of the rotation though. Even if Rocker has what feels like a long-awaited breakout, there's room for improvement in the starting staff.

Angels sign Pomeranz, Romano

Late Tuesday night the Angels reinforced their bullpen with lefty Drew Pomeranz and righty Jordan Romano. Pomeranz gets one year and $4 million. Romaro received one year and $2 million. They'll join righty Robert Stephenson in new manager Kurt Suzuki's late-inning mix. Neither Pomeranz nor Romano ranked among our top 50 free agents.

The Angels ranked 28th in bullpen ERA and 27th in bullpen WAR in 2025, and that was with Kenley Jansen have a strong season in the closer's role. Pomeranz had a resurgent 2025 for the Cubs while Romano fits the Halos' offseason M.O. as a recognizable name looking to bounce back next season. Previous additions Vaughn Grissom, Alek Manoah, and Grayson Rodriguez all fit the bill as well.