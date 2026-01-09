Six weeks from Friday, the first Cactus League and Grapefruit League spring training games will be played in Arizona and Florida. Real live baseball isn't too far away and there is still a lot of offseason business to come between now and then. The top four and five of the top six free agents remain unsigned and scores of trade candidates remain available. Here now are Friday's hot stove rumors and happenings.

Phillies, Realmuto still in stalemate

J.T. Realmuto PHI • C • #10 BA 0.257 R 57 HR 12 RBI 52 SB 8 View Profile

The Phillies and free agent catcher J.T. Realmuto remain in a staredown, the New York Post reports. The club will soon meet with Bo Bichette, and if they agree to a deal at some point, it's possible the Phillies will have to move on from Realmuto and go with cheaper options behind the plate. We ranked Realmuto as the 13th-best free agent available this offseason.

As things stand, Philadelphia's options at catcher are career backups Rafael Marchán and Garrett Stubbs. Victor Caratini and Jonah Heim are the top free agent catchers behind Realmuto, and trade candidates include Ryan Jeffers (Twins) and Tyler Stephenson (Reds). One way or another, expect the Phillies to add a backstop in the coming weeks.

Red Sox looking for lefty relievers

The Red Sox are exploring the market for left-handed relievers, according to MassLive.com. They have interest in free agents Danny Coulombe, Tim Mayza, and Cionel Pérez, among others. Left-hander Justin Wilson, who was steady and reliable for Boston last year, is mulling retirement if he doesn't get a fair contract with a World Series contender, per The Athletic.

Closer Aroldis Chapman is the only lefty lock for Boston's bullpen, and he's more or less married to the ninth inning. Jovani Morán and starters Connelly Early, Kyle Harrison, and Payton Tolle could factor into the bullpen. A good lefty reliever is a necessity in the AL East, which houses quality lefty bats like Jonathan Aranda, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Gunnar Henderson, and Ben Rice, among others.

Royals seeking bullpen help

The Royals continue to look for bullpen help, reports MLB.com. Kansas City has already added righties Alex Lange and Nick Mears, and lefty Matt Strahm to their relief crew this offseason. Those two plus righties Carlos Estévez, Lucas Erceg, and John Schreiber are the only locks for the bullpen right now. The club has internal options for the other two spots, but prefers to upgrade.

The top of the free agent bullpen market has mostly been picked clean. The best available free agent relievers at this point are veterans like Tommy Kahnle and Andrew Chafin, or relievers coming off seasons interrupted by injury, like Ryan Brasier and José Leclerc. As spring training approaches, more veteran pitchers will be willing to take minor-league contracts. The Royals could go that way.

Brewers add Levine to front office

The Brewers have added former Twins GM Thad Levine to their front office as a special advisor, according to MLB.com. Levine stepped down from his post with the Twins after the 2024 season. He spent 2017-24 working under POBO Derek Falvey in Minnesota, and almost decades with the Dodgers, Rangers, and Rockies prior to that. Levine has experience in just about every aspect of running a team -- free agency, trades, drafting, scouting, analytics, etc.