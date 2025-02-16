Spring training camps have opened across Arizona and Florida, but because a spare handful of free agents and trade targets remain available the hot stove rumors continue apace. Speaking of which, Sunday's supply of scuttle may be found just below.

Arenado won't budge

St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak recently said the club was prepared to move forward with Nolan Arenado as a member of the team after his efforts to trade the veteran third baseman this offseason came to grief. The Cardinals had a deal with the Houston Astros in place earlier in the offseason, but Arenado invoked his full no-trade clause to block it. The Astros have since moved on. The Boston Red Sox at various points also looked like a fit, but then they signed Alex Bregman. That prompted Mozeliak's waving of the white trade flag.

Trading Arenado was always going to be a challenge because of that no-trade clause, the troubling signs of offensive decline he showed last season, and his remaining commitment ($74 million over three years, $10 million of which will be covered by Arenado's former team the Rockies). The Cardinals have been willing to include $15 million or so in cash in their previous discussions, but thus far that's not proved adequate. And yet, Arenado is holding fast to his asks, particularly when it comes to the "about five" teams to which he's willing to approve a trade, he told reporters Sunday.

"I don't see myself really changing that list ever," he said, according to the Belleville News-Democrat.

The New York Yankees are known to have some level of interest, and the Kansas City Royals were reported to have previously checked in on Arenado's availability. As well, the Detroit Tigers could theoretically be in the mix after they lost out on Bregman. The larger point is that a spring trade out of St. Louis still isn't impossible, but they're running out of time.

DeJong lands with Nats

The Washington Nationals have agreed to terms with veteran infielder Paul DeJong on a one-year, $1 million contract for 2025, The Washington Post's Andrew Golden reports. DeJong, 31, is coming off a 2024 season for the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals in which he slashed .227/.276/.427 with 24 home runs in 139 games. He can play shortstop or third on a regular basis.