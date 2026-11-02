The 2026-27 Major League Baseball offseason is upon us. The Milwaukee Brewers won the belt and the title, and they're now in the process of being feted far and wide. Meantime, an uncertain hot stove season is preparing to unfold. The ongoing CBA negotiations and the near certainty of an owner-implemented lockout on Dec. 1 loom over all, and it may indeed mean a flurry of trades and free agent signings leading up to that date. That was certainly the case leading up to the last lockout of 2021-22.

Thanks to that prospect of a hastened pace, offseason rumors are already flowing. Speaking of which, we'll be here each day to round up what's out there. You can find Monday's supply just below.

Three clubs likely to pace Skubal market

Tarik Skubal LAD • SP • #29 ERA 2.72 WHIP .96 IP 158.2 BB 27 K 186 View Profile

Ace and, for now, back-to-back American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal is far and away the most coveted free agent within the current class, and he's almost certain to ink a contract well past the $300 million mark and perhaps the largest contract ever for a pitcher.

On that front, the incumbent Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired Skubal from the Detroit Tigers in a deadline trade; the New York Mets; and the Chicago Cubs are expected to be the leading contenders for the lefty's services, ESPN reports. The Cubs, though, may not be willing to go as high as the Dodgers and Mets may be, and of those two, the Mets at this juncture are expected to be the more vigorous in their pursuit of Skubal.

Tarik Skubal landing spots: Predicting new home for two-time Cy Young winner, the offseason's best free agent Mike Axisa

Ausmus a candidate for Astros managerial job

Now that the Houston Astros have a new general manager in Randy Flores, the attention turns to their current managerial vacancy. Joe Espada's contract wasn't renewed after three seasons on the job.

On that front, current Yankees bench coach and former Tigers and Los Angeles Angels manager Brad Ausmus may be a candidate to replace Espada in Houston and was recently at Daikin Park, MLB.com reports. Ausmus, 57, went 314-322 in four seasons as Tigers manager from 2014-17 and one season with the Angels in 2019. His lone playoff appearance as a manager came in his first season in Detroit. There's a strong Houston connection, as Ausmus was the Astros' catcher for 10 of his 18 seasons in the majors.

The Astros are coming off an American League West title in 2026. However, they finished 81-81 with a negative run differential and were swept in the opening round of the postseason.