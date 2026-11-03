The 2026-27 MLB offseason is less than one week old and already the hot stove moves and rumors are coming in. We've ranked the top 50 free agents and top 25 trade candidates, and built you a calendar of the important offseason dates and deadlines you need to know. Here now are Tuesday's hot stove happenings.

Yankees could pursue Skubal, trade a starter

Tarik Skubal LAD • SP • #29 ERA 2.72 WHIP .96 IP 158.2 BB 27 K 186 View Profile

The Yankees are at least considering a run at Tarik Skubal, by far the best available free agent, and then trading another starting pitcher to address needs elsewhere on the roster, reports ESPN. New York is one of the few teams in baseball that legitimately does not need to add to its rotation this offseason, though there is no such thing as too much pitching.

This is the club's rotation depth chart at the moment:

Schlittler and the well-paid veterans aren't going anywhere. Warren is the most sensible trade chip. He threw 156 innings with a 3.92 ERA and solid under-the-hood indicators this past season and has four years of team control remaining. Cheap, controllable pitching is the game's greatest currency. It's always in demand and it can get you anything you need in a trade.

The Yankees need help at second and third base this offseason, possibly in center field and at catcher as well. Signing Skubal (or a different veteran) and trading Warren for help on the position player side is a sensible strategy for New York.

Rangers prioritizing center field

Evan Carter TEX • CF • #32 BA 0.194 R 52 HR 9 RBI 40 SB 17 View Profile

Gold Glove finalist Evan Carter underwent right hip surgery last week and will miss the start of the 2027 season, Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young announced Monday. As a result, Texas will prioritize center field help this offseason. If needed, the Rangers can put left fielder Wyatt Langford (also a Gold Glove finalist) in center, but Langford is best in left.

"There's no doubt that we have to be cognizant that Evan's coming off a major surgery, and that we're going to have to find potential backfills if he is not ready to start the season, or if there are any setbacks," Young said, via MLB.com. "It doesn't change our belief in Evan long term, but it does change our short-term plans that we need to have a backfill and somebody who can certainly fill in or play a very solid center field and hopefully contribute offensively."

The free agent class does not offer much in center field unless you're willing to take on injury or age-related decline risk. Here are the top available free agent center fielders according to FanGraphs projected 2027 WAR:

Jarren Duran (Red Sox) and Steven Kwan (Guardians) stand out as center field trade candidates, though Kwan in particular will come at a high price. A cheaper, defense-first stopgap like, say, Denzel Clarke (Athletics) or Blake Perkins (Guardians) may be the best short-term option while Carter is on the mend.