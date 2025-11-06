The 2025-26 offseason in Major League Baseball is fully underway, which means we're gradually ticking off the dates on our offseason calendar. That also means a steady supply of rumors, most of which center on free agency and trades (along with the occasional hiring and firing). Speaking of which, you can find Thursday's supply just below.

O's kick off free agency with Taveras signing

It's not a major signing, but it is indeed pairing of team and free agent, which means the offseason has arrived in earnest. The Orioles have reached an agreement with veteran outfielder Leody Taveras on a contract, reports MLB.com.

Leody Taveras SEA • RF • #4 BA 0.205 R 13 HR 3 RBI 17 SB 9 View Profile

Taveras, 27, is a switch-hitter who can play center and has some speed on the bases. For his career, he has an OPS+ of 84 across parts of six MLB seasons with the Rangers and Mariners. He's likely to fill the fourth outfielder role in Baltimore for 2026.

Mattingly eyeing managerial vacancies?

Don Mattingly will leave his post as the Blue Jays' bench coach coming off the team's World Series loss to the Dodgers, according to the New York Post. The motivation reportedly isn't retirement but rather Mattingly's pursuit of one of MLB's two remaining managerial vacancies. The Rockies and Padres remain in need of a manager for 2026, although the Padres have been heavily involved with Albert Pujols during the interview process. Mattingly boasts plenty of managerial experience, as he previously skippered the Dodgers and then Marlins for a total of 12 seasons. Over that span, Mattingly amassed a record of 889-950 (.483) in the dugout and led the Dodgers to three straight division titles and the Marlins to a postseason berth during the abbreviated 2020 season.