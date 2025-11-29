We're still on Thanksgiving weekend, so it figures to remain a slow period of the Major League Baseball offseason before things, hopefully, start to pick up sometime next week. Still, there's been a notable move along with a few rumors, so let's round everything up.

Orioles get their closer

The Orioles were looking for a closer this offseason and they appear to have landed their man. They are in agreement with right-hander Ryan Helsley on a two-year deal for $28 million, per The Athletic. There had been talk that Helsley might convert to a starter for next season, but the report indicates Helsley is now slotted as the closer for the Orioles.

Helsley, 31, was one of the best closers in baseball in 2024 and was still productive in the role with the Cardinals before being traded to the Mets this past season. In 22 appearances for the Mets, however, he pitched to a 7.20 ERA and 1.80 WHIP. It's entirely possible that was just a small, fluky stretch. In 2024, he had a 2.04 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 79 strikeouts in 66 ⅓ innings, closing down an MLB-best 49 saves in 53 chances.

Phillies expected to retain Schwarber

The "feeling here is that [Kyle] Schwarber will remain in Philadelphia," said MLB.com earlier this week. The report indicates that the Phillies have "prioritized" keeping Schwarber and free agent catcher J.T. Realmuto, though nothing as of this writing is close to being done.

The 32-year-old DH hit .240/.365/.563 (150 OPS+) with 56 home runs, 132 RBI, 111 runs and 4.7 WAR in 162 games last season. He finished second in NL MVP voting behind Shohei Ohtani.

Jays still looking for relief

The Blue Jays landed free agent starting pitcher Dylan Cease earlier this week and remain in contact with All-Star free agent Bo Bichette. They're also in on relievers, according to SportsNet, looking for at least one late-inning pitcher. The report notes that the Jays were in on Phil Maton before the Cubs signed him and "monitored" Raisel Iglesias.

As things stand, the defending AL champs have Jeff Hoffman at closer with Yimi García, Louis Varland and Brayden Fisher setting up.