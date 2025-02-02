In less than two weeks spring training camps will open across Arizona and Florida. There are still plenty of free agents waiting to sign and trade candidates waiting to move. There will be no shortage of activity between now and the start of camp. Here now are Sunday's hot stove happenings.

Padres hope to add multiple bats, pitchers

During the team's FanFest event this weekend, Padres GM A.J. Preller acknowledged they "gotta add a bat or two, gotta add an arm or two" to compete for a championship (per MLB.com). San Diego has had a very quiet offseason. Their only additions to the 40-man roster from outside the organization are catcher Elias Díaz, reliever Ron Marinaccio, and Rule 5 Draft pick Juan Nuñez.

The Padres need a left fielder, a DH, a back of the rotation starter, and bench help. There is infighting at the ownership level and it appears the clamps have been placed on payroll. Per FanGraphs, San Diego's competitive balance tax payroll is currently estimated at $245 million. That is above the $241 million threshold and well above last year's $227 million CBT payroll.

Infielder Luis Arraez and righty Dylan Cease have been mentioned as trade candidates in recent weeks, ditto ace Michael King. Trading one or all of those players would be the most straightforward way for Preller to subtract payroll and add cheaper pieces to the roster. Preller has a knack for making big moves in spring training. Another could be in the cards this year.

Dodgers leaving door open for Hernández

The Dodgers have not closed the door on re-signing utility man Enrique Hernández, GM Brandon Gomes said at DodgerFest this weekend (per The Athletic). Los Angeles could fit Hernández on the bench, though they would have to send Andy Pages to Triple-A to make room. The Dodgers did not re-sign Hernández until Feb. 27 last year, so there's still time to get a deal done.

Now 33, Hernández authored an underwhelming .229/.281/.373 batting line last year. He played every position except catcher and right field though, and he had another strong postseason (.294/.357/.451). Hernández is no longer the hitter he was at his peak, but he is a strong defender who can play everywhere, he steps up in October, and he's a Grade-A clubhouse presence. It feels like a matter of when the Dodgers will re-sign him, not if.