MLB rumors: Padres make Chris Paddack and MacKenzie Gore untouchable; Twins won't pursue Yasmani Grandal
Plus the latest on J.T. Realmuto and a Japanese pitcher looking to come to MLB
The 2019-20 offseason is entering its third full week and so far we've seen only one significant free agent signing: Will Smith joined the Braves on a three-year deal. Here is our Top 50 Free Agents Tracker, here are seven players who would've been free agents this winter had they not signed extensions years ago, and below are the latest hot stove rumblings.
Padres make Paddack, Gore untouchable
The Padres have made right-hander Chris Paddack and lefty pitching prospect MacKenzie Gore "virtually untouchable" in trade talks, reports Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. Righty pitching prospect Luis Patino is more available than Paddack and Gore. CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson ranked Gore and Patino the 4th and 46th best prospects in baseball, respectively.
San Diego is seeking a top-of-the-rotation starter this offseason -- they're said to have interest in Stephen Strasburg -- and, if they turn to the trade market, Paddack and Gore figure to be among the first players requested. Those two are part of the long-term solution, however. The Padres want to bring in an ace-caliber starter to pair with Paddack this year and also Gore in the future.
Twins unlikely to pursue Grandal
The Twins are unlikely to pursue free agent catcher Yasmani Grandal, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic. Minnesota did make Grandal a multi-year contract offer last offseason and they could lose Jason Castro to free agency this offseason. The Twins now have 31-homer man Mitch Garver entrenched behind the plate, however. They'll look for an affordable backup in the coming weeks.
Right-hander Jake Odorizzi accepted the $17.8 million qualifying offer last week, cutting into whatever money the Twins have to spend this offseason. Pitching will continue to be their priority -- Odorizzi and Jose Berrios are the only locks for their 2020 rotation -- and any additions to the game's most prolific home run hitting offense figures to be smaller upgrades or role players.
Phillies trying to lock up Realmuto
The Phillies are trying to sign catcher J.T. Realmuto to a long-term contract extension. Realmuto is scheduled to become a free agent next offseason. It stands to reason Realmuto's representatives will wait to see what Yasmani Grandal receives this offseason, then ask the Phillies for more. Realmuto is two years younger than Grandal and is the game's best all-around catcher. A contract could run five-six years, taking Realmuto into his mid-30s, and guarantee him over $100 million.
Yamaguchi to be posted
Japanese right-hander Shun Yamaguchi will be posted for MLB teams this offseason. The Yomiuri Giants have never posted a player and Yamaguchi, 32, will be the first. He was in the conversation for the 2019 Sawamura Award as Japan's top pitcher, but is believed to be more of a back-end starter or reliever in the big leagues. Yamaguchi started his career as a closer before moving into the rotation a few years ago.
