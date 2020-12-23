Christmas is less than one week away and we're still waiting for the first significant free agent signing of the offseason. Only 10 of our top 60 free agents have signed, including only five of the top 25.

Now, let's take a look at what is buzzing around the baseball rumor mill.

Padres could be potential landing spot for Darvish

Yu Darvish CHC • SP • 11 ERA 2.01 WHIP .96 IP 76 BB 14 K 93 View Profile

After reports that the Chicago Cubs were listening to offers for ace Yu Darvish, the San Diego Padres have emerged as a potential landing spot for the righty. According to Jon Morosi, the Padres have potential to work a deal out with the Cubs.

Padres general manager A.J. Preller is familiar with Darvish from their time together with the Texas Rangers, Morosi notes. Darvish spent the first five years of his career in Texas, while Preller was assistant general manager. The club also has plenty of high-end prospect depth available in a potential trade and is in need of another starter with Mike Clevinger out in 2021 due to Tommy John surgery.

Darvish is coming off a runner-up Cy Young finish after going 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 93 strikeouts against 13 unintentional walks in 76 innings. He has three years and $59 million left on his deal with the Cubs.

Dodgers add Kahnle on two-year deal

Tommy Kahnle RP • ERA 3.67 WHIP 1.060 IP 61 1/3 BB 20 K 88 *Stats are from the 2019 MLB season

The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed free agent reliever Tommy Kahnle to a two-year deal, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. The deal is for $5.25 million over the two years, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Kahnle will earn $750,000 in 2021, $3.45 million in 2022 and will be able to earn another $750,000 in potential incentives, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com adds.

The 31-year-old right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery in August. He was sidelined for the rest of the abbreviated 2020 campaign and will miss the majority of the 2021 campaign while recovering from surgery. Since joining the New York Yankees halfway through the 2017 MLB season, Kahnle has appeared in 129 games and posted a 4.01 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 23.3 K-BB percentage while notching 38 holds and one save.

Outside of a terrible 2018 season, Kahnle put up solid numbers during the '16 and '17 seasons. In 2019, he appeared in 72 games (61 1/3 IP) and finished the season with a 3.67 ERA (123 ERA+), showcasing his dominant changeup along the way. With the Dodgers, Kahnle could be a late-inning arm in LA's bullpen for the 2022 season. Both Kenley Jansen and Joe Kelly are scheduled to hit free agency in 2022.

Red Sox sign Andriese

Matt Andriese LAA • SP • 35 ERA 4.50 WHIP 1 IP 32 BB 11 K 33 View Profile

The Boston Red Sox signed veteran right-hander Matt Andriese to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday. The deal includes a club option for the 2022 MLB season. According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, Andriese's one-year deal is for $1.85 million with a $3.5 million team option and $250,000 buyout. There is also a $500,000 incentive per year for innings, Speier adds.

Andriese will be reunited with Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, who previously worked for the Tampa Bay Rays when the club acquired Andriese in a 2014 rade with the San Diego Padres.

Andriese, 31, made 16 appearances for the Los Angeles Angels in 2020, all but one were out of the bullpen. He posted a 4.50 ERA (100 ERA+) and a 1.00 WHIP and 33:11 K:BB in 32 innings last season. During September, Andriese allowed just two runs in eight relief appearances (12 1/3 IP). While primarily a starting pitcher for the first three seasons of his career, in recent years, the majority of his appearances have been in relief. His 166 1/3 relief innings over the last three seasons are the ninth-most in MLB.

Overall, Andriese is 26-34 with a 4.57 ERA in 183 career appearances over six seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays (2015-18), Arizona Diamondbacks (2018-19), and Angels (2020). In Boston, Andriese will be able to compete for a spot in a Red Sox rotation that's in desperate need of reliable starters. Chris Sale will be returning from March 2020 Tommy John surgery, Nathan Eovaldi has been injury-prone in recent years and Eduardo Rodriguez missed all of the 2020 MLB season due to heart inflammation following his bout with the coronavirus.