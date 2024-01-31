We're but one day away from February, and pitchers and catchers report to spring training during the month of February, so that makes this a pretty good day. Optimism abound!

Unfinished business remains here in the Major League Baseball offseason, however, so let's get going with our daily roundup.

Padres sign ex-Yankees reliever

Left-handed reliever Wandy Peralta and the San Diego Padres have agreed to terms on a contract, according to The Athletic. It's an interesting one, too, reportedly: Four years and $16.5 million with three opt-outs.

Peralta, 32, has been in the league for eight years, pitching for the Reds, Giants and Yankees. Last season, he pitched to a 2.83 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 51 strikeouts in 54 innings for the Yankees. He did walk 30, helping to push his FIP to an ugly 5.05, but he was very good on a situational basis, getting charged with just three blown saves against 18 holds and four saves. He stranded 23 of the 28 runners he inherited.

Syndergaard showcases himself

Free agent righty Noah Syndergaard has had "about 15 teams" watch him throw bullpen sessions, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Yankees are among those teams showing at least a modicum of interest.

After having been with the Mets for the first seven seasons of his career, Syndergaard has been with four teams in the last two years. Last season, with the Dodgers and Guardians, he started 18 games, going 2-6 with a 6.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings. His once-lofty strikeout rate has plummeted, but he's still only 31 years old, so it's always possible something is left in the tank.