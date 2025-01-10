It's 2025, and not surprisingly, some of the biggest names -- including Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes -- are off the board. Still, some notable free agents and trade targets remain available, and that means a daily supply of MLB rumors as we move deeper into the back half of MLB's offseason. Speaking of which, Friday's supply of rumors can be found just below.

Alonso makes offer to Mets

Free-agent slugger Pete Alonso remains available for hire, and it's becoming clear he prefers a return to the New York Mets, with whom he's spent his entire professional career to date. On that front, Jim Duquette reports that Alonso's side, which includes agent Scott Boras, has pitched the Mets on a three-year contract that includes opt-outs. It's widely believed that the Mets have some interest in bringing back the highly popular Alonso, albeit without committing many years to him. Perhaps these modest parameters will advance talks.

Alonso, 29, has been a rich power source for years. Over his six seasons with the Mets, Alonso amassed 226 home runs -- a tally that includes his 53-homer campaign as a rookie. While Alonso still hits the ball hard and makes quality contact, he's seen his production decline from peak over the last two seasons, and his strikeout rate has crept up. Throw in his sub-par fielding, and it's fair to wonder how well he'll age. That risk is being reflected by his limited market this offseason.

Yankees willing to eat salary to move Stroman

The New York Yankees have interest in trading veteran right-hander Marcus Stroman, and according to Jon Heyman they're willing to pay down some of Stroman's salary in a deal. The 33-year-old Stroman is owed $18 million for the 2025 season, and his contract includes an $18 million player option for 2026 that vests automatically if he reaches 140 innings pitched in the upcoming season. From the Yankees' standpoint, they're looking to move Stroman likely as a prelude to adding infield help either via trade or on the free-agent market. Right now, the Yankees are faced with the prospect of every-day duty for Oswaldo Cabrera or DJ LeMahieu, and they'd prefer better options.

As for Stroman, he's coming off a 2024 season in which he pitched to a 4.31 ERA and 4.62 FIP in 154 2/3 innings across 29 starts and one relief appearance. Stroman for his career has an ERA+ of 113 and a WAR of 22.2 over parts of 10 MLB seasons.

O's strike a deal with Kittredge

The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to terms with veteran right-handed reliever Andrew Kittredge on a one-year contract that will pay him at least $10 million, Ken Rosenthal reports. According to Rosenthal, the deal will pay Kittredge $9 million for the upcoming season and includes a $9 million team option/$1 million buyout for 2026.

Kittredge, who turns 35 in March, is coming off a 2024 season with the Cardinals in which he pitched to a 2.80 ERA and 3.96 in 70 2/3 innings of high-leverage setup work. For his career, he owns an OPS+ of 121 across parts of eight MLB seasons. Kittredge spent seven of those seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, so he has plenty of familiarity with the American League East.