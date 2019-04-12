MLB rumors: Phillies have Giants lefty Madison Bumgarner on their radar for rotation depth

The Philadelphia Phillies are off to a great start following a busy offseason, but they're still searching for areas to improve or add depth. According to MLB.com's Jon Morosi, Philadelphia has been focused and doing their due diligence on San Francisco Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner for the past few months.

Bumgarner, 29, will be a free agent this summer and rumors of San Francisco trading him during this season have been popping up since the offseason. The lefty is a centerpiece in the Giants franchise as he played a major role in their three World Series championships, but he is arguable the team's best veteran trade asset. San Francisco drafted Bumgarner as the 10th overall pick in the 2007 MLB Draft, and made his MLB debut in 2009.

The Phillies have Aaron Nola and Jake Arrieta, but lack rotation depth and a lefty on the staff to switch things up. Entering Friday, the Philly staff owns a 5.09 ERA through 11 games. Bumgarner's trade value has gone down since the winter, but there's still time for a team like the Phillies to get a deal done that would be worthwhile for both parties.

While the Phillies (7-4) are off to a hot start, the Giants are 5-9 to start the 2019 season. On Friday, the Phillies will take on the Miami Marlins at 7:10 p.m. ET, and the Giants face the Rockies at 10:15 p.m. ET.