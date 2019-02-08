MLB rumors: Phillies hoping J.T. Realmuto trade entices free agents Bryce Harper, Manny Machado
Here's the latest hot stove buzz from Thursday
Pitchers and catchers report next week, and the free-agent market remains relatively cold. Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are still unsigned as are a handful of other big names. But that means, as free agency heads into the second week of February, there are still plenty of free agent and trade rumors buzzing around.
Follow all of the day's hot stove activity below:
Phillies hoping Realmuto trade helps lure Harper, Machado
Thursday afternoon, the Phillies made one of the biggest moves of the offseason. Philadelphia was nearing the finish line in a deal with the Marlins for catcher J.T. Realmuto -- the most valuable backstop in baseball. All reports indicate the trade will include top pitching prospect Sixto Sanchez. While the deal will drain the Phillies farm system, the team still has deep pockets and it won't change the pursuits of Harper or Machado.
In fact, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Phillies are hoping the Realmuto addition makes Philly an even more appealing landing spot for either of the 26-year-old superstars.
And to give Phillies fans even more to dream about ...
As Rosenthal notes, the Phillies still have the most-enticing factor of all: money. While some more teams have entered the Harper sweepstakes in recent weeks, the Phillies remain confident that either Harper or Machado will be playing his home games at Citizens Bank Park this summer.
Mets bring back Mesoraco
Elsewhere in NL East catching news, the Mets have reached a minor-league deal with Devin Mesoraco, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
Mesoraco was acquired by the Mets last season in a trade that sent Matt Harvey to the Reds. In 66 games with the Mets last year, the 30-year-old Mesoraco hit .222/.306/.409 with a 107 OPS+.
Rangers add Pence
The Rangers on Thursday agreed to terms with veteran outfielder Hunter Pence on a minor-league contract for 2019. Details:
Pence, 35, struggled badly last season but has been quite effective as recently as 2016. If healthy, the Texas native could provide some depth for the Rangers.
Brewers sign Tomlin
The Brewers have agreed to sign free agent pitcher Josh Tomlin to a minor-league deal, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The deal will be worth $1.25 million if Tomlin makes the majors. Tomlin, 34, was good in 2015 and productive enough to take two World Series starts in 2016, but he's greatly declined since then. In addition to the terrible ERA, Tomlin posted a 1.48 WHIP and allowed 25 home runs in just 70 1/3 innings last season. The 3.2 HR/9 rate was the worst in the majors among pitchers with at least 50 innings by a sizable margin (Adam Plutko's 2.47 was the second-highest).
The Brewers rotation will form from Jhoulys Chacin, Chase Anderson, Zach Davies, Brandon Woodruff, Jimmy Nelson, Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta. Tomlin will probably be given a shot as well.
