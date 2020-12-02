Wednesday is the non-tender deadline, meaning it is the day teams must offer their pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible players a contract for next season. They don't have to sign them before the 8 p.m. ET deadline, but they do have to tender a contract offer. Players who do not receive a contract offer become free agents. You can keep tabs on the day's non-tender news with our non-tender tracker. Now here are the latest hot stove rumblings.

Segura coming up in trade talks

Jean Segura PHI • 3B • 2 BA .266 R 28 HR 7 RBI 25 SB 2 View Profile

Phillies infielder Jean Segura is coming up trade conversations, reports MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Fansided's Robert Murray says the Blue Jays are among the teams in the mix. Segura is certainly no stranger to the trade mill. He's been dealt four times in his career already, including from the Mariners to Philadelphia in Dec. 2018. Segura has two years and a club option remaining on his contract. Toronto could put him at third base and keep Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first.

Didi Gregorius is a free agent and Phillies currently have Segura penciled in at shortstop with Scott Kingery at second base. Trading Segura would free up money to re-sign Gregorius or sign another shortstop like Marcus Semien or Andrelton Simmons. Alternatively, Philadelphia could go bargain bin at shortstop (Freddy Galvis?) and redirect the money to J.T. Realmuto. The Phillies are not exactly strapped for cash, however, and trading Segura does not appear to be necessary to make other moves.

Clubs showing interest in Aguilar

Jesus Aguilar MIA • 1B • 24 BA .277 R 31 HR 8 RBI 34 SB 0 View Profile

Several teams have showed trade interest in Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar, reports Craig Mish of SportsGrid. Mish says Aguilar is expected to be tendered a contract prior to Wednesday's deadline. He is projected to earn close to $4 million through arbitration and these days teams aren't all that willing to spend that much on a one-dimensional first baseman. It's unlikely a trade would net the Marlins much more than salary relief.

Miami has a very similar (and cheaper) player to Aguilar in Garrett Cooper, and top prospect Lewin Diaz is nearly ready for full-time MLB duty as well. The universal DH is expected to become permanent at some point before the 2021 season, and once that happens, keeping Aguilar will be much easier for the Marlins. He is a productive player and clubhouse leader, which is not to be dismissed for a young team on the upswing. Aguilar seems to have more value to the Marlins on their roster than anything he could fetch in a trade.