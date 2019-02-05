MLB rumors: Phillies looking at J.T. Realmuto trade? Jacob deGrom, Mets plan to talk extension soon

Baseball season is lurking. The Super Bowl is in the rear-view mirror and we're starting to see teams post social media photos of moving trucks heading to either Florida or Arizona with pitchers and catchers reporting in roughly a week, and yet we're still waiting on a certain catcher to be traded and more than a dozen needle-moving free agents to sign. 

Let's round up the activity for the day here. 

Phillies check in on Realmuto

We've heard lots of team names involved in trade talk with the Marlins on All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto, including but not necessarily limited to the Padres, Dodgers, Reds and Braves. We can now add the Phillies to the list, though this doesn't seem strong enough to indicate they are toward the top of the list of favorites: 

Realmuto is under team control for the next two seasons before hitting free agency. In 125 games last season, he hit .277/.340/.484 with 30 doubles, 21 homers and 74 RBI. 

deGrom, Mets still talking extension

The Mets and Jacob deGrom would both like to agree to a contract extension, but there is a growing frustration on deGrom's end, reports Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Remember, new Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen was deGrom's agent before taking this job. Previously, he was good with talking extension for his client, but now he's worried about doing a different job and reporting to the Wilpons. Via Sherman's report: 

First as deGrom's agent while working at CAA and now as the Mets' GM, Van Wagenen has wanted deGrom secured long term. But deGrom will pitch at age 31 this season, already has had Tommy John surgery and the nine-figure contract he's seeking generally has not worked out well for the Mets, making the ever-hesitant Wilpons even more so. Nevertheless, the Mets plan to sit with deGrom's representatives during spring training and see if multiyear talks can be accelerated.

Given the way free agency is going right now with owners dialing down spending, deGrom at his age might not even get nine figures on the open market, so he surely isn't getting it without a bidding war. If deGrom really wants to be extended and remain a Met for life, he might have to accept much less money than he's worth. 

Grandy to Miami

The Marlins have signed free agent outfielder Curtis Granderson to a minor-league deal, the club announced Tuesday. The deal is worth $1.75 million if he makes the big-league team, per Ken Rosenthal. Granderson is heading to his age-38 season and is certainly past his prime, but he had a .355 on-base percentage with a .444 slugging and 13 homers in 320 at-bats against right-handed pitching last season. 

Two more items come into play with Granderson and the Marlins: 

  1. The team is rebuilding and he's one of the most well-respected and liked veterans in the game with lots of postseason experience.
  2. Teams will always be looking for a good lefty bat off the bench, so the Marlins could use him as trade bait around the deadline. 
