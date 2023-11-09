The 2023 GM Meetings, which were originally scheduled to run through Thursday, have been canceled a day early because team executives are coming down with a stomach virus, reports Sporst Illustrated. The league doesn't want more people getting sick and it's plenty easy enough to conduct business virtually, so they'll do that instead. Here now are the latest batch of hot stove rumors.

Yankees considering Burleson, Donovan

Brendan Donovan STL • 2B • #33 BA 0.284 R 48 HR 11 RBI 34 SB 5 View Profile

The Yankees have at least discussed pursuing Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson and/or super utility man Brendan Donovan, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. New York and St. Louis had trade talks at the deadline, mostly involving Dylan Carlson and Triple-A pitchers in the Yankees' system. The Yankees need lefty outfield bats and the Cardinals need pitching.

Donovan, 26, is the more desirable of the two players. The 2022 NL utility Gold Glove winner is a career .283/.381/.398 hitter and he's played every position except pitcher, catcher, and center fielder. Donovan is recovering from elbow surgery and is expected to be ready for spring training. The 24-year-old Burleson has struggled in a part-time role the last two years, slashing .237/.295/.375. He does offer some power from the left side though, something the Yankees sorely lack.

Phillies open to trading Castellanos

Nick Castellanos PHI • RF • #8 BA 0.272 R 79 HR 29 RBI 106 SB 11 View Profile

The Phillies are open to trading outfielder Nick Castellanos, reports MLB.com. Of course, being open to trading someone and actively shopping them are two different things, and there are no indications Philadelphia is pushing Castellanos in trade talks. The Phillies owe Castellanos $20 million per year from 2024-26. They will likely have to pay some of that down to facilitate a trade.

Castellanos, 31, hit .272/.311/.476 with 29 home runs this season. His postseason was a mixed bag: 9 for 23 (.391) with four home runs in the Wild Card Series and Division Series, then 1 for 24 (.041) with a homer in the Championship Series. Bryce Harper is expected to move to first base full-time, though he could easily shift back to right field should the Phillies trade Castellanos. A trade could also pave the way for a Rhys Hoskins reunion.

Brewers open for business

Corbin Burnes MIL • SP • #39 ERA 3.39 WHIP 1.07 IP 193.2 BB 66 K 200 View Profile

After losing manager Craig Counsell, the Brewers are "open to moving virtually any player on (their) roster," according to The Athletic. The Brewers recently traded Mark Canha to the Tigers and, most notably, could move Willy Adames and Corbin Burnes, who are a year away from free agency. Closer Devin Williams is two years away from hitting the open market.

Milwaukee's most desirable trade pieces are young players in their pre-arbitration years, namely catcher William Contreras and outfielders Sal Frelick and Garrett Mitchell. Those figure to be the players the Brewers keep and build around. Christian Yelich has a full no-trade clause and is owed $136.5 million through 2028, so moving him will be a challenge. Adames, Burnes, and Williams are the big names to watch this offseason.