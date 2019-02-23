MLB rumors: Phillies remain potential fit for Dallas Keuchel; Cardinals sign Jose Martinez to new deal
Here's the latest MLB gossip as spring training rolls on
Exhibition season is here. Nonetheless, we still have plenty of big names left on the board in free agency, including superstar sluggers Bryce Harper and closer Craig Kimbrel. That means we've got a healthy supply of hot stove buzz in February. To give you an idea of what's out there this Saturday, we're here to round up all the notable rumors. As always, our free agent tracker is a great way to catch up on what's already happened on that front.
Let's round up the activity for the day here.
Phillies possible suitor for Keuchel
Much of the talk concerning the Philadelphia Phillies as of late has been about their pursuit of Bryce Harper. As it turns out, Harper isn't the only free agent the Phils have interest in.
Rather, the Phillies remain a potential fit for left-hander Dallas Keuchel:
Keuchel has posted a 106 ERA+ over the last three seasons while averaging 173 innings per pop. He doesn't fit the mold teams look for in pitchers anymore -- he has a low-spin fastball that doesn't impress on the radar gun -- but he's been an effective starter who could slot into the middle of a contender's rotation without issue.
The Phillies have shown a willingness to spend money on their rotation. Around this time last year they signed Jake Arrieta, and more recently they extended ace Aaron Nola.
Cardinals give Martinez raise
Jose Martinez is used to being the odd man out in St. Louis, where his inability to play defense has limited his starting opportunities with the Cardinals. Despite effectively serving as a walking trade rumor for most of the last seven months, Martinez remains with the Cardinals -- and on Saturday he received a pay bump after agreeing to a two-year deal worth more than $3 million:
It's not quite right to call this an extension -- the Cardinals didn't gain any control over additional seasons, and Martinez will not qualify for free agency at the deal's conclusion -- but it does serve the purpose of keeping him stateside rather than pursuing more lucrative opportunities overseas.
Martinez has a career 128 OPS+ and last season homered 17 times in 590 plate appearances. He could come in handy if and when the National League installs the designated hitter.
Span gaining suitors
With Harper still available, it's been easy to overlook that there are still other free-agent outfielders who merit contracts. One of those is Denard Span.
Span, who turns 35 in a couple days, is apparently drawing more interest now that spring training is underway:
Last season, Span posted a 112 OPS+ while splitting the season between the Rays and Mariners.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Alonso, Jay praised San Diego to Machado
Alonso and Jay both have meaningful relationships with Machado, and each played in San Die...
-
Cashman on Machado: Can't have them all
Machado, who met with the Yankees in December, signed a 10-year deal with the Padres this...
-
2019 MLB win totals: White Sox way under
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times
-
Pitch clocks rolled out for spring games
The clock will start without enforcement and penalties will eventually be assessed
-
Dodgers' Kershaw shut down indefinitely
Health has been a concern for Kershaw over the last several seasons
-
MLB rumors: The latest on Bryce Harper
Here's what's buzzing around MLB for Friday