MLB rumors: Phillies remaining hopeful for Bryce Harper; Cubs haven't had extension talks with Javier Baez

Here are the latest MLB rumors from spring training

It's Feb. 24 with spring training games in action, and yet free agents such as Bryce Harper, Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel remain unsigned. Let's round up any rumors out there, shall we? 

Phillies optimistic on Harper

The Phillies seem like the most logical landing spot for Harper at this point, given everything we've been hearing for weeks. Still, a deal isn't yet done. The word du jour is "optimism" as Phillies owner John Middleton just met with Harper and his wife in Las Vegas. Full story here

Kershaw's issue is his shoulder

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was shut down last week with a then-undisclosed arm injury. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed Sunday that it is Kershaw's left shoulder that is the problem and that's, well, pretty concerning. Roberts insisted that Kershaw will still be the Dodgers Opening Day starter and even offered up some hope: 

Still, it's pretty difficult to be excited over Kershaw's prospects to start the season on time, with opening day only a month and four days away. 

No extension talk yet on Baez, Hendricks

With free agency becoming such a joke the last two offseasons, it might behoove some players a few years away from free agency to think about signing extensions with their current teams. Two names that might make sense for the Cubs are infielder Javier Baez and starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks. In an article in the Chicago Sun Times, both players say they'd love to stay in Chicago long term but that the Cubs haven't yet approached them about extensions. We've previously mentioned Baez as a very good target for the Cubs to extend

Soroka has shoulder issue

Braves starter Mike Soroka is also dealing with shoulder discomfort. He told reporters that he expects to start throwing again "in a couple days," per Gabe Burns of the Atlanta Journal Constitution. Soroka missed nearly all of the 2018 season due to a shoulder injury, but he told reporters this issue is in a different spot. He made five starts last season as a 20-year-old. 

The top four spots in the Braves' rotation are pretty well set, with Mike Foltynewicz, Julio Teheran, Kevin Gausman and Sean Newcomb. The final spot likely comes to down to Soroka and Touki Toussaint, though Max Fried, Kolby Allard and Luiz Gohara could also figure in the mix. 

