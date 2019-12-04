MLB rumors: Phillies sign Zack Wheeler, but White Sox made bigger offer; Angels had meeting with Gerrit Cole

With the Thanksgiving holiday in the rear-view mirror, teams and players are now free to get back to business ahead of next week's Winter Meetings. As such, don't be surprised if a few deals get done ahead of time so teams know where they stand entering the process.

Here's the latest from Wednesday's MLB rumor mill.

Phillies sign Wheeler, but ChiSox made bigger offer

The market moved quickly for free agent right-hander Zack Wheeler. Hours after it was reported that the bidding was heating up for Wheeler, the Philadelphia Phillies emerged as the winners after reportedly signing him to a five-year deal worth $118 million. The addition of Wheeler gives the Phillies an impact arm to join Aaron Nola at the front of the rotation. Here's the full story on Wheeler's signing.

The Reds and White Sox were among the other clubs pursuing Wheeler. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the White Sox offer to Wheeler was for more than the $118 million he'll get from the Phillies. Rosenthal notes that the proximity to New Jersey, where Wheeler's fiancé, Dominique, is from was an important factor in Wheeler's final decision.

The Angels and Rangers were also mentioned as clubs in the mix, but both fell out of the bidding on Wednesday. On Tuesday, it was reported that Wheeler received an offer worth more than $100 million.

Strasburg meets with Yankees, draws interest from Phils

The Yankees -- another team in need of starting pitcher this winter -- will meet with right-hander Stephen Strasburg on Wednesday, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. The Yankees reportedly met with Gerrit Cole -- the other top-end starter on the market -- on Tuesday.

Heyman also notes that the Phillies are "looking at" Strasburg. It remains to be seen if the Phillies are willing to write another large check to bolster their rotation after giving $118 million to Wheeler.

Angels meet with Cole

The Los Angeles Angels, the favorites to land Gerrit Cole this winter, have met with the ace in person, reports Jeff Fletcher of Southern California News Group.

Cole, 29, finished second in the Cy Young balloting thanks to his AL-leading 2.50 ERA and MLB-leading 326 strikeouts in 212 1/3 innings. Cole also led the league in strikeouts (326), ERA+ (185), FIP (2.64) and finished with a career-best 20 wins.

Braves not closing door on Bumgarner

The market for Madison Bumgarner is as expected, picking up steam, with the Twins, Padres and Yankees having been among the clubs connected to the 30-year-old left-hander this winter. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Braves are also in the mix, despite having signed Cole Hamels to a one-year deal on Wednesday. As Rosenthal notes, the Hamels signing doesn't take the club out of the running for Bumgarner.

Bumgarner finished the 2019 season with a 9-9 record and a 3.90 ERA in 207 2/3 innings. The four-time All-Star hit a career-high mark when he started 34 games last season for the Giants.