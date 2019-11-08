MLB rumors: Phillies want starting pitching; Orioles expect to keep Mancini, want pitching and an infielder

Major League Baseball is in its offseason and we've already seen the list of players who have been extended qualifying offers. Don't expect much movement in the immediate future, but there are plenty of rumors worth monitoring before the substantial deals happen. We also have a rundown of all of the key dates in this year's offseason, and our ranking of the top 50 free agents on the market.

Phillies will look to improve run prevention

The Phillies averaged 4.78 runs per game in 2019, exactly the National League average, but they have a solid position player core in place with J.T. Realmuto, Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins, Jean Segura, and the returning Andrew McCutchen. Philadelphia allowed 4.90 runs per game this year though, third worst in the league. Only the Marlins (4.99), Pirates (5.62), Rockies (5.91) were worse.

Not surprisingly, GM Matt Klentak said improving the run prevention is the team's priority this winter, specifically the starting rotation. Here's what Klentak told Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie on the 94 WIP Midday Show on Thursday (video link):

"We've built a pretty solid core, we think, on the position-player front. So I think it makes sense for us to look to pour some more resources -- and our time and attention -- into improving our run prevention. That starts in the starting rotation."

Jake Arrieta is expected to be ready for spring training following his August elbow surgery. He'll join Aaron Nola and Zach Eflin in the rotation. Vince Velasquez and Nick Pivetta are the two frontrunners for the final two rotation spots, but those are the spots Klentak and his staff will try to upgrade this winter.

The Phillies have money to spend. Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg are free agents, plus there's a quality second free agent tier that includes Madison Bumgarner, Hyun-Jin Ryu, and Zack Wheeler. There is also mutual interest in a reunion with Cole Hamels.

Orioles expect to keep Mancini; want pitching and veteran infielder

During an appearance on 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore, Orioles Mike Elias said the team is looking for pitching as well as a defensively minded veteran middle infielder this offseason, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports. Kubatko adds Elias said he would listen to trade offers for any player, but he does not expect to move Trey Mancini. "We expect him to stay here," the GM said.

Mancini, 27, had a bounce-back season following a disappointing 2018. He set new career highs in doubles (38), homers (35), on-base percentage (.364), and slugging percentage (.535). Mancini is under team control through 2022 and could conceivable be part of the next contending Orioles team. His trade value may never be higher than it right now, however.

The Orioles allowed an MLB record 305 home runs this past season and their 981 runs allowed were the most since the 1999 Rockies allowed 1,028 runs. Rookie lefty John Means had a very good season (3.60 ERA). I'm not sure any other pitcher on the roster is part of the solution going forward though, especially since Dylan Bundy and Mychal Givens are trade candidates.

As for the infield, the O's let Rule 5 Draft pick Richie Martin sink or swim (mostly sink) at shortstop this year, but they can now send him to the minors to develop properly. Jonathan Villar is a trade candidate and capable of playing second or short. Baltimore is likely looking at veteran glovemen like Jose Iglesias or Adeiny Hechavarria rather than a big name infielder.

Japanese infielder Kikuchi to be posted

The Hiroshima Carp will post infielder Ryosuke Kikuchi for MLB teams this offseason. The team made the announcement Friday. Kikuchi must be posted before Dec. 5. Once he is posted, he will have 30 days to negotiate a contract with MLB teams. (Kikuchi is not related to Mariners lefty Yusei Kikuchi.)

Kikuchi, 29, is a light-hitting second baseman with Gold Glove defense. He hit .261/.313/.406 with 13 home runs in 2019 and is a human highlight reel in the field. Kikuchi is also regarded as a strong leader and clubhouse presence. No MLB teams have been connected to him yet. It's still a little too early for that. Soon enough.

Padres hire Rothschild

The Padres will name Larry Rothschild their new pitching coach. Rothschild spent the last nine years with the Yankees as their pitching coach before being fired three weeks ago. San Diego named Jayce Tingler their new manager last month and Tingler, like Aaron Boone in New York, figures to lean on the veteran coach Rothschild in his first year as a big league skipper.