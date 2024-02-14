Spring has sprung, which means players are trickling into spring training sites in Arizona and Florida. While that typically means the focus shifts to the upcoming regular season, this time around it's a bit different. The occasionally glacial pace of the 2023-24 offseason means that a few highly compelling free agents and trade targets remain on the board. That, in turn, means a daily supply of rumors. You can find Wednesday's just below.

Phils, Wheeler talking extension

Phillies co-ace Zack Wheeler is entering his walk year in 2024, and since the Phillies remain in contending mode under aggressive lead decision-maker Dave Dombrowski the expectation is that they'll try to re-sign him before he reaches free agency. Indeed, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports that such talks are ongoing and that Wheeler himself sounds quite open to them:

Wheeler, who's going into his age-34 campaign, came to Phillies prior to the 2020 season via a $118 million free-agent contract. It's turned to be a sage investment by Philly. Over the first four years of that pact, Wheeler has pitched to a sparkling 137 ERA+ with an equally sparkling 5.00 K/BB ratio. He's also put up a WAR of 19.6 over that span, and that total would be even higher if not for the heavily abbreviated 2020 season. Given Wheeler's strong fastball velocity and swing-and-miss numbers from this season, it's hard to find any signs of age-related decline.

Rangers remain open to Montgomery

The Rangers "remain open" to reuniting with lefty starter Jordan Montgomery, according to what general manager Chris Young told Jeff Wilson of Rangers Today. Young cautioned that the Rangers' uncertain TV deal situation remains a factor. He added that they are unlikely to make many more additions to their roster.

Montgomery, 31, finished last season with the Rangers following a deadline trade. He amassed a 2.79 ERA (160 ERA+) and a 4.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio with Texas. CBS Sports ranked him as the 10th best free agent available on the market. Montgomery is one of two top pitchers who are unsigned, alongside fellow lefty Blake Snell.

Hendriks weighing multiple offers

Veteran closer Liam Hendriks is weighing multiple offers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Liam Hendriks CHW • RP • #31 ERA 5.4 WHIP 1 IP 5 BB 1 K 3 View Profile

Hendriks, 35, made a successful return from a cancer diagnosis last summer. Unfortunately, his season was then cut short when he underwent Tommy John surgery in August. He's unlikely to pitch again until late in the 2024 season, if not spring 2025.

Hendriks is a three-time All-Star who amassed a 2.26 ERA (188 ERA+) from 2019-22.

Marlins win arb hearing vs. Arraez

Reigning NL batting champion Luis Arraez lost his arbitration hearing against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. Arraez submitted a salary figure of $12 million for the upcoming season, but in the end the arbitration panel chose the club's filed figure of $10.6 million. Last season, in his first trip through the arbitration process, Arraez made $6.1 million. He'll be arb-eligible one final time next offseason before being slated for free agency after the 2025 season.

Arraez in 2023 slashed .354/.393/.469 with 203 hits as he led the Marlins to a surprise playoff berth. In 2022, he claimed the AL batting title as a member of the Twins.