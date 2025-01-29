Major League Baseball is only a few weeks away from seeing camps open across Florida and Arizona in preparation for the exhibition season. This, then, is the opportune time for teams to add the finishing touches to their rosters as they prepare for the year ahead. With that in mind, CBS Sports has gathered all of Wednesday's most notable news, moves, and rumors in one convenient spot for your consuming pleasure.

Blue Jays favored on Scherzer

The Blue Jays "appear to be the most serious about signing" veteran right-hander Max Scherzer, according to MLB.com.

Scherzer, 40, was limited to just nine starts last season because of physical issues. He amassed a 3.95 ERA (101 ERA+) and a 4.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio in those appearances. CBS Sports ranked him as the 12th-best free agent entering this winter, anticipating that he would sign a one-year deal with a high AAV:

Scherzer was restricted by injury to nine starts this season; none before June, and just one after August. Add in his limited availability down the stretch in 2023, and it seems fair to think that the wheels are starting to come unglued for the 40-year-old. Still, Scherzer has expressed his desire to pitch in 2025. Who are we to scoff at the idea? Besides, he performed well when he was able to, leaving us no doubt that a team will gladly sign him to a one-year pact -- if only to ensure they're mentioned some day down the road, when he's giving his induction speech in Cooperstown.

The Blue Jays have added Anthony Santander, Andrés Giménez, Jeff Hoffman, and Myles Straw, among others, to their projected roster this winter.

Mets resume Alonso talks

Over the weekend, Mets owner Steve Cohen fussed about how "exhausting" the negotiations with longtime first baseman and free agent Pete Alonso had become. Just days later, Cohen is again in touch with Alonso and agent Scott Boras, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

It's unclear if the odds of the Mets bringing back Alonso have improved, declined, or remained the same since Cohen went public with his frustrations.

Pete Alonso NYM • 1B • #20 BA 0.240 R 91 HR 34 RBI 88 SB 3 View Profile

"I don't like the structures that are being presented back to us," Cohen said at the team's fan fest event. "I think it's highly asymmetric against us. I feel strongly about it. I will never say 'no,' there's always a possibility but the reality is we're moving forward as we continue to bring in players, it's hard to bring Pete into what is a very expensive group of players that we already have. That's where we are. I'm being brutally honest."

Cohen divulged that the Mets had made Alonso a "significant" offer. Media reports from earlier this month indicated New York had put forth a three-year pact worth around $70 million, or a slightly sweeter version of the three-year, $60 million deal that Christian Walker signed with the Astros.

The Mets have already asked young infielders Mark Vientos and Brett Baty to prepare to play first base during spring training. Of course, it's not unusual for teams to request such things of their players regardless of their intentions elsewhere -- at minimum, it would improve their optionality in case of injury or underperformance.

Mets ink Stanek

Speaking of the Mets and reunions, they have reached an agreement to bring back a different member of their 2024 roster: reliever Ryne Stanek. Per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, Stanek will rejoin the Mets on a one-year deal. He's expected to make $4.5 million with a chance to earn an additional $500,000 in incentives, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Stanek, 33, is an eight-year veteran who posted a 6.06 ERA (66 ERA+) in 16 ⅓ regular-season innings with the Mets. The playoffs went much better, allowing three earned runs over eight innings. For his career, he's amassed a 114 ERA+ in more than 400 big-league appearances.

Tigers add Kahnle

The Tigers and free-agent reliever Tommy Kahnle have agreed to a deal, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The one-year deal will net him $7.75 million, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Kahnle, 35, spent last season with the Yankees. He compiled a 2.11 ERA (196 ERA+) and a 2.42 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 42 innings. He figures to be used in a middle relief or setup role for Detroit.