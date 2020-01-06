MLB rumors: Rangers among finalists for Nicholas Castellanos; Angels check in on Mike Clevinger

The holiday lull is officially over. Last Thursday night the Angels signed catcher Jason Castro and the Nationals inked setup man Will Harris. Fourteen of our top 50 free agents remain unsigned, including four of the top 15. There are also more than enough trade candidates to go around, especially relievers.

With that in mind, here are Monday's hot stove rumors. Make sure you check back throughout the day for updates.

Rangers among finalists for Castellanos

The Rangers have prioritized pitching this offseason. First, they signed Kyle Gibson and Jordan Lyles to multi-year contracts; then they traded for Cleveland ace Corey Kluber. Now, the Rangers appear to be interested in adding to their lineup -- and that just might mean landing outfielder Nicholas Castellanos.

The Rangers recently had a meeting with Castellanos, and they are considered to be one of the finalists for his services, per Jon Morosi of MLB.com. Castellanos appeared to be on track for a one-year deal prior to a deadline trade that sent him to the Cubs. From that point onward, he hit .321/.356/.646 (151 OPS+) with 16 home runs and 21 doubles in 51 games.

Castellanos would presumably fill a corner-outfield spot, or perhaps even first base for the Rangers. He's considered a substandard defender, albeit one with better-than-advertised athleticism. The Rangers currently have Ronald Guzman at first base.

Angels discuss Clevinger

The Angels originally drafted Mike Clevinger before later trading him to Cleveland in exchange for Vinnie Pestano. Now, with the Angels seeking rotation help, a reunion could be in store.

The Angels have checked in with Cleveland on Clevinger, per Jon Morosi of MLB.com. Morosi adds that talks haven't been active in recent days, and that Cleveland requested top prospect Jo Adell and more in return. Obviously the Angels are reluctant to meet that ask. Here's more on the state of the Angels' trade chips.

The Dodgers and Padres have also been connected to Clevinger this winter. Cleveland has a difficult decision to make over the coming weeks as it pertains to retaining both Clevinger and star shortstop Francisco Lindor.