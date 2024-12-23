The 2024-25 Major League Baseball offseason carries on, and notable free-agent names continue to come off the board. Sean Manaea (Mets), Joc Pederson (Rangers), Walker Buehler (Red Sox) and Andrew McCutchen (Pirates) all agreed to free agent deals in recent hours. That said, a number of compelling free agents and trade targets remain available, and that means an ongoing steady supply of hot stove rumors. Speaking of which, Monday's round of rumors can be found just below.

Mets eyeing outfield market

The New York Mets this offseason have already inked Juan Soto to a record $765 million contract and built out their rotation depth. Now Steve Cohen and his limitless coffers may be turning to other matters. Here's this from ESPN:

"The Mets, meanwhile, could go in multiple directions to further complement their addition of Soto to the lineup. First baseman Pete Alonso and third baseman Alex Bregman are the best remaining free agent hitters, and the Mets could re-sign Alonso or sign Bregman and shift Mark Vientos from first to third. The Mets also have dabbled in the free agent outfield market, sources said, and they remain active in trade talks, as well."

The theoretical interest in bringing back Alonso or shifting Vientos to first base after acquiring a new third baseman is not new, but the potential interest in an outfielder is. Right now, Soto and Brandon Nimmo have outfield spots locked down in Queens, and Tyrone Taylor is penciled in as the primary in center field. Veteran fly-catcher Starling Marte is probably the regular at DH at present.

Rays add Jiménez

The Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to terms with veteran outfielder/DH Eloy Jiménez on a minor-league contract, ESPN reports. Jiménez, 28, is coming off a 2024 campaign for the White Sox and Orioles in which he slashed .238/.289/.336 with six home runs in a combined 98 games. That was in many ways the low point of Jiménez's career, who hit 31 homers as a rookie and won a Silver Slugger for the abbreviated 2020 season. Assuming he's able to crack the Rays' roster, he figures to be the right-handed half of a DH platoon.

Phillies sign Ross

The Philadelphia Phillies agreed to a one-year deal with starter/reliever Joe Ross, the team announced.

Ross, 31, was 3-6 with a 3.77 ERA (111 ERA+), 1.37 WHIP and 66 strikeouts in 74 innings for the Brewers last season. The Phillies' rotation appears to be full with Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suárez, Cristopher Sánchez and Jesús Luzardo while Taijuan Walker is depth. Ross will have a chance to earn innings as a spot starter and/or depth reliever.