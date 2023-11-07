The arrival of Major League Baseball's offseason can mean only one thing: it's time for the rumor mill to begin functioning. Throughout the winter, CBS Sports will be collecting each day's collection of rumors, news, and moves in one handy landing spot. Below, you can find all the latest from Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Red Sox speak with Montgomery's agent

The Red Sox brain trust has met with the agent for left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Montgomery, 30, split last season between the Cardinals and Rangers. Overall, he compiled a 3.20 ERA (138 ERA+) and a 3.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Montgomery also had a fantastic postseason, appearing six times and amassing a 2.90 ERA in 31 innings as part of Texas' World Series title run.

Montgomery is one of the top handful of free-agent starting pitchers available. It's likely a bonus, for the Red Sox and other interested parties, that he was ineligible for the qualifying offer. In other words, he will not require a signing team to forfeit a draft pick (nor will he net the Rangers draft-pick compensation).

Reds' India a popular trade target

Multiple teams have inquired about Reds infielder Jonathan India during the annual general manager meetings, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

India, 26, won the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year Award. He's a career .255/.350/.419 hitter (105 OPS+) with 48 home runs and 5.1 Wins Above Replacement. The Reds have an assortment of other young infielders, including Elly De La Cruz and Noelvi Marte, allowing them the opportunity to listen on India -- even if they aren't necessarily motivated to move him.

This year's free-agent crop is lacking with respect to good infielders. As such, expect India to remain a popular trade target well into the winter.