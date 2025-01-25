With just a few weeks remaining until Major League Baseball's exhibition season gets underway, teams have precious time left to apply the finishing touches to their rosters. With that in mind, CBS Sports has gathered all of Saturday's most notable news, rumors, and moves below, in one handy spot for your consuming convenience.

Red Sox, Astros still in on Bregman

The Red Sox continue to be engaged with free-agent infielder Alex Bregman, according to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. There is a caveat to Boston's interest, however, as the Red Sox would prefer any agreement to be of the short-term variety -- meaning, per the Globe's reporting, a contract no longer than four years.

Alex Bregman HOU • 3B • #2 BA 0.260 R 79 HR 26 RBI 75 SB 3 View Profile

As a result, it's unclear if the Red Sox can be considered a serious threat to land Bregman given that he reportedly has other offers with a longer term in hand.

On that note, it's interesting that Astros manager Joe Espada said he was "optimistic" Bregman could still return to Houston on Saturday:

The acquisition of Isaac Paredes in trade and Christian Walker via free agency gives the Astros a crowded infield at the moment. Fortunately for Houston's Bregman aspirations, franchise second baseman Jose Altuve is willing to help make it work. Here's this from the The Athletic:

"Altuve is willing to do anything to keep Bregman, even leave his middle-infield position. The face of Houston's franchise acknowledged on Saturday he is willing to move off of second base — and maybe into the outfield — to accommodate a reunion with Bregman."

Altuve could shift to, say, left field, which would allow Paredes to play second base and Bregman to be installed back at third base. Of course, the Astros may have to move some money before they can bring Bregman back, which brings us to the rumor below.

Tigers out on Pressly; Cubs remain in

If the Astros are to move veteran reliever Ryan Pressly before spring training begins, then it appears his destination will be Chicago. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Tigers are no longer in talks to obtain Pressly, leaving only the Cubs in the picture. Pressly, it should be noted, has a full no-trade clause, allowing him the power to veto any deal that isn't to his liking.

Ryan Pressly HOU • RP • #55 ERA 3.49 WHIP 1.34 IP 56.2 BB 18 K 58 View Profile

Pressly, 36, is a two-time All-Star fresh off a campaign that saw him post a 3.49 ERA (114 ERA+) and a 3.22 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 56 2/3 innings. Houston's motivation for moving him has more to do with his salary. He's owed $14 million this upcoming season, money that the Astros could repurpose elsewhere -- including, potentially, in a late effort to retain longtime third baseman Alex Bregman.

It's unclear if Pressly has signaled to the Astros his willingness to accept a trade to the Cubs, or if these negotiations will ultimately prove to be moot.

Mets sign former Cubs closer

The Mets have signed right-handed reliever Adbert Alzolay to a two-year minor-league pact, according to The Athletic's Will Sammon.

Adbert Alzolay CHC • RP • #73 ERA 4.67 WHIP 1.44 IP 17.1 BB 6 K 13 View Profile

Alzolay underwent Tommy John surgery last August, making it unlikely that he'll pitch much (if at all) during the 2025 campaign -- teams these days like to give their pitchers about 14 months to recover from the procedure, a window that would rule him out of the regular season. This addition, then, is more about the 2026 season.

Alzolay, 29, was limited by arm issues last season to just 18 appearances. In 2023, however, he compiled a 2.67 ERA (160 ERA+) and a 5.15 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 58 appearances. He also notched 22 saves while serving as Chicago's closer.