The 2025-26 Major League Baseball offseason is fully underway, and we're working our way through the sport's offseason calendar. Among other things, the winter in baseball means a steady supply of rumors regarding free agent signings, trades, and the like. Speaking of which, you can find the Black Friday roundup just below.

Red Sox eyeing big bats

The Boston Red Sox have already made an early splash this offseason with the recent trade for veteran right-hander Sonny Gray. Now the club may shift its focus to powering up the lineup. Specifically, the New York Post reports that the Sox would like to spend big enough to add not one but two of the following available free agent bats: third baseman Alex Bregman (No. 2 in our 2025-26 free agent rankings and a member of the Sox this past season), DH/OF Kyle Schwarber (No. 5 in our rankings), 1B Pete Alonso (No. 9 in our rankings), and 3B/1B/OF Kazuma Okamoto (No. 22 in our rankings). As well, the report confirms the Sox's interest in veteran catcher and free agent J.T. Realmuto.

The big fish from a power standpoint would of course be Schwarber, who's coming off a 56-homer season for the Phillies. Boston, though, may be prioritizing right-handed hitters to balance out a lineup that projects to have an abundance of port-siders in it. Alonso certainly makes for an intriguing fit given the dimensions of Fenway Park, and his addition might herald a trade of incumbent first baseman Triston Casas, who'll be returning from a major knee injury in 2026. The path of least resistance probably includes a reunion with Bregman, who was essential part of Boston's return to the postseason in 2025.

Brewers may be primed to cut payroll

As good as the Brewers have been and continue to be on the field, the organization is suffering from ongoing roster disinvestment on the part of owner Mark Attanasio. That may again be the prevailing dynamic heading into 2026, as the Athletic reports that in order to make roster improvements the Milwaukee front office might first be ordered to offload some payroll. Most notably, this may mean that ace Freddy Peralta and his $8 million team option are available in trade.

Freddy Peralta MIL • SP • #51 ERA 2.7 WHIP 1.08 IP 176.2 BB 66 K 204 View Profile

Needless to say, the 29-year-old Peralta, who this past season earned an All-Star selection and finished fifth in the NL Cy Young vote, would be of interest to any number of teams and fetch the Brewers an impressive return going into his walk year. That said, losing their top starting pitcher would also be a blow to the team's hopes in 2026 no matter what they get back.