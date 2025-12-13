The 2025-26 Major League Baseball offseason is fully underway, and with the Winter Meetings behind us we're working our way deeper into the sport's offseason calendar. Among other things, the winter in baseball means a steady supply of rumors regarding free agent signings, trades, and the like. Speaking of which, you can find Saturday's roundup just below.

Tigers, Kenley Jansen agree to terms

The Tigers have agreed to a one-year contract with veteran closer Kenley Jansen, the Athletic reports. The deal also includes a club option for 2027. Jensen is 38 years of age, but he's coming off a strong season with the Angels in 2025:

Kenley Jansen LAA • RP • #74 ERA 2.59 K/9 8.7 WHIP .95 S 29 BS 1 View Profile

For his standout career, Jansen boasts an ERA+ of 155 across parts of 16 MLB seasons. As well, Jansen's 476 career saves rank fourth all-time behind just Mariano Rivera (652), Trevor Hoffman (601), and Lee Smith (478). Barring injury or ineffectiveness, he seems likely to notch career save No. 500 in a Tigers uniform. Jansen is a four-time All-Star, and as a member of the Dodgers in 2017, he finished fifth in the National League Cy Young vote.

Yankees re-up with Rosario

Amed Rosario NYY • 3B • #14 BA 0.276 R 20 HR 6 RBI 23 SB 1 View Profile

The Yankees have brought back utility player Amed Rosario on a one-year contract worth $2.5 million, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Last season, Rosario had an OPS+ of 109 in a combined 62 games for the Nationals and Yankees. He spent time at four different defensive positions, and for his career boasts an .800 OPS against left-handed pitching. The Yankees acquired him from the Nationals in a three-player trade leading up to this past season's deadline.

Mets, Padres talking trades

The Mets are in need of roster fortifications even after signing Jorge Polanco to a two-year free agent pact. The Padres, meanwhile, are trying to wring another year of contention out of their current core while also looking to reduce payroll at the behest of ownership. Those two aims have led to trade talks between the clubs. Here are the details from Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic:

"The Padres' players in the talks include right-hander Nick Pivetta, outfielder Ramón Laureano and relievers Mason Miller, Adrian Morejon and Jeremiah Estrada. San Diego, in turn, is asking the Mets about their young major leaguers and all of their top prospects, both pitchers and position players."

Hard-throwing reliever Mason Miller, whom the Padres acquired from the A's at the most recent trade deadline, is the most intriguing name mentioned. The Mets recently lost closer Edwin Díaz to the Dodgers. While they did sign Devin Williams and can plug him in as a closer, the Mets are no doubt seeking another high-leverage arm for the bullpen. Miller certainly fits that bill.

Red Sox interested in Contreras

Seeking to add power to their lineup, the Red Sox have interest in Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Contreras is coming off a strong season with the Cardinals, and he backs it up with some of the best batted-ball metrics in baseball:

Willson Contreras STL • C • #40 BA 0.257 R 70 HR 20 RBI 80 SB 5 View Profile

The former catcher is going into his age-34 season in 2026, and he's signed through 2027 with a club option for 2028. Contreras has a full no-trade clause and may prefer to stay in St. Louis despite the ongoing rebuild. That said, his right-handed pop would be an excellent fit for Fenway Park, and the Red Sox profile as strong contenders for 2026 and beyond.