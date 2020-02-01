MLB rumors: Red Sox considering keeping David Price; Mets not discussing Dominic Smith

T-minus three weeks until Cactus League and Grapefruit League games begin in Arizona and Florida. Real live baseball will be played later this month. I can't wait. Until then, here are the day's hot stove rumblings.

Red Sox considering keeping Price

View Profile David Price BOS • SP • 10 ERA 4.28 WHIP 1.31 IP 107.1 BB 32 K 128





In addition to various trade scenarios, the Red Sox are considering keeping left-hander David Price and hoping he can rebuild trade value prior to the July 31 deadline, reports ESPN's Buster Olney. Reports indicate Price could be included in a Mookie Betts trade. Boston would essentially use Mookie's immense value to dump a chunk of the $96 million remaining on Price's contract.

Elbow trouble limited Price to 22 starts and 107 1/3 innings last season, though as recently as 2018 he pitched to a 3.58 ERA in 30 starts and 176 innings. The risk with keeping Price is, of course, that his elbow keeps barking (or gets worse), destroying whatever trade value he currently has. This offseason might be the Red Sox's last chance to move Price's contract.

No active trade talks involving Smith

View Profile Dominic Smith NYM • 1B • 2 BA .282 R 35 HR 11 RBI 25 SB 1

The Mets are not currently having any active trade talks about first baseman Dominic Smith, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. New York has Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso at first base, and they signed Matt Adams to a minor league deal earlier this week, giving the club plenty of first base depth. Smith has stood out as an obvious trade candidate for more than a year now.

Earlier this offseason it was reported the Mets are open to attaching Smith to Jed Lowrie to unload Lowrie's contract in a trade. Smith is a former highly regarded prospect who hit quite well last season, but the Mets don't have a place to play him, and as far as we know there is no plan to bring the DH to the NL in the near future. Cashing Smith in as a trade chip seems inevitable.

Melky wants to continue playing

View Profile Melky Cabrera PIT • RF • 53 BA .280 R 43 HR 7 RBI 47 SB 2

Journeyman outfielder Melky Cabrera would like to play another few seasons, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports. The 35-year-old has suited up for four teams in the last three seasons and he always seems to be good for a two or three-month hot streak each year. Cabrera doesn't add much value in the field or on the bases, but he'll still chip in offensively.

Melky signed a minor league contract the last two offseasons and will undoubtedly have to do the same this winter. The Indians stand out as a contending team that needs outfield help, though they had Cabrera in 2018, and may not be interested in a reunion. A rebuilding club like the Mariners, Marlins, Orioles, or even the Pirates again could bring him aboard as a stopgap.