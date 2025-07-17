The second half of the 2025 Major League Baseball season gets underway on Friday, and that means our attention has shifted from the draft and All-Star Game to the upcoming July 31 trade deadline. With just two weeks until that vital date on the baseball calendar, teams are deciding whether to buy or sell, and rumors to that end will flow. Speaking of which, you can find Thursday's supply of MLB rumors just below.

Morton a possibility for Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have barged back into contention and even playoff position thanks to a magma-hot July, and that's positioned them as likely buyers leading up to the deadline. Speaking of which, injuries have hit the Boston rotation fairly hard. That, plus the ineffectiveness of Walker Buehler, may prompt lead decision-maker Craig Breslow to target starting pitching in the days to come. Speaking of which, Ken Rosenthal reports that veteran Baltimore Orioles right-hander Charlie Morton might be a potential fit for the Red Sox.

Charlie Morton BAL • SP • #50 ERA 5.18 WHIP 1.52 IP 83.1 BB 38 K 88 View Profile

The 41-year-old Morton has some disappointing numbers overall, but as Rosenthal notes, that reflects his early-season struggles. Since being removed from the Baltimore rotation and then reinstalled in late May, Morton has pitched to a 2.76 and 2.85 FIP in his last eight starts. As such, he has more appeal on the market than his overall numbers would suggest. Morton's on a one-year contract, which explains the Orioles' apparent willingness to move him.

Marlins primed for active deadline

Not surprisingly, the Miami Marlins are expected to be among the most active sellers leading up to July 31. On that front, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Marlins are willing to listen to offers from frontline starting pitchers Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera. As well, the club is open to talks about outfielder Jesús Sánchez and right-handers Anthony Bender and Cal Quantrill. Alcantara and Cabrera, however, are the headline-grabbers.

Sandy Alcantara MIA • SP • #22 ERA 7.22 WHIP 1.48 IP 91 BB 37 K 71 View Profile

Edward Cabrera MIA • SP • #27 ERA 3.61 WHIP 1.26 IP 82.1 BB 30 K 86 View Profile

Alcantara won the Cy Young award in 2022, but this season he's struggled badly in his comeback season from Tommy John surgery. Alcantara's contract has a club option for 2027, so the Marlins don't necessarily have to move him now if they perceive doing so as "selling low." As for Cabrera, he's emerged this season as a front-end presence in the rotation, and he's under team control through the 2028 season. However, he has health and durability concerns of his own.

No doubt, though, if the Marlins do decide to actively shop Alcantara and Cabrera, interested parties will be lining up to talk.