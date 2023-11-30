Major League Baseball's annual Winter Meetings are set to begin in Nashville in just a few days, so it's possible the next day or so will be very slow on the so-called hot stove. Then again, there have been years in the recent past where the flurry of moves started a day or two before the Winter Meetings, so it's always possible the proverbial floodgates are on the verge of opening.

The Reds signed starter/reliever Nick Martinez in the wee hours Thursday morning, for example, as the pitching market continues to move much faster than the position-player side.

Let's round up the rest of Thursday's news and rumors.

Red Sox want to do something 'big'

The Boston Red Sox are, well, here's what Jon Heyman had to say on their offseason during a Bleacher Report livestream:

"The Red Sox, I've heard some buzz about them, they were the original team of Babe Ruth, who's been compared to Ohtani. They need to do something big. People tell me that Boston is 'bound and determined to do something big.' Whether it's Ohtani, or something else, they need to do something."

The competition for Ohtani is fierce, of course, with the Dodgers as the favorites and teams like the Rangers and Cubs having been heavily connected to Ohtani in rumors. Past Ohtani, landing starting pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto or Blake Snell in free agency would be considered something big. Cody Bellinger could be a fit there and I'd say that counts. If the "something big" happens on the trade market, it could be Juan Soto or, a bit lower on the totem pole, pitchers Tyler Glasnow, Dylan Cease or Shane Bieber.

Twins looking to add starting pitcher

After the departure of Sonny Gray via free agency, the Twins have an All-Star-sized hole in the rotation. Kenta Maeda is also gone and they plan on pursuing at least one starting pitcher this offseason, reports Dan Hayes of The Athletic, who notes that the Twins could also beef up their starting pitching by adding another veteran on a minor-league deal heading to camp.

As of right now, the Twins' rotation would be: Pablo López, Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober, Louie Varland and Chris Paddack. There's certainly good upside there, but the need for depth is glaring and another frontline man wouldn't hurt in light of the void left by Gray.

Possible Cease deal might have to wait

Everything is fluid with offseason transaction talk, but Ken Rosenthal reports that, for now, the White Sox are inclined to hold onto Cease until after the big free agent starters (Yamamoto and Snell to start) have already signed. It's easy to see the thought process. Once several teams have signed their frontline starters, there will be teams remaining that swung and missed and will be much more desperate to land a pitcher who could qualify as an ace. Then it's time to drive the price up.

Cease, 27, had a 4.58 ERA in his 33 starts last season for the White Sox, but he finished second in AL Cy Young voting in 2022 with a 2.20 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 184 innings. He's under team control for two more seasons before hitting free agency.

If the White Sox don't end up getting a deal to their liking this offseason, they could always hold him until the trade deadline. Injuries and surprise contenders happen in season.