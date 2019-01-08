MLB rumors: Red Sox discussing extension with core player; White Sox acquire another player with Machado ties

This was the intro to our rumor roundup on Monday: "The slog that has become the Major League Baseball offseason continues into the second week of January with dozens and dozens of unsigned free agents. Spring training is five weeks away and we're seemingly waiting on Bryce Harper and/or Manny Machado to sign and start moving the rest of the market. Until then, it's rumor mill time. Let's dive in."

Nothing has really changed, at least in terms of big moves. So let's get to it again!

Red Sox talking extension with ... someone

The Red Sox have been talking about an extension with one of their younger players, reports NBC Boston, though it's unclear what player it is:

The Sox have recently had extension talks with one of their current players, talks that may pick up again soon, sources told NBC Sports Boston. It's unclear which player the Sox engaged, but indications are it is a player who would require a large commitment — hence, a possible reason the team is engaging one player, rather than a bevy all at once.

The mind immediately jumps to reigning MVP Mookie Betts, but other candidates that make sense would be Xander Bogaerts and Andrew Benintendi. The report speculates that it's a no for Betts and Bogaerts but Benintendi stands out as the "likely candidate" for an extension.

Benintendi, 24, wouldn't hit free agency until after the 2022 season, so an extension could buy cost certainty through his arbitration years and maybe buy out one or two of his free agency years. It's a practice not all too uncommon (players like Buster Posey and Anthony Rizzo did the same) and it -- at the time of signing -- appears mutually beneficial. The player guards against a career-altering injury costing him millions while the team locks up a young player for what could turn out to be a club-friendly deal, should the player maintain his current path.

Benintendi hit .290/.366/.465 (123 OPS+) with 41 doubles, six triples, 16 homers, 87 RBI, 103 runs and 21 steals last year while playing good defense in left field. He probably hasn't yet peaked.

White Sox targeting Manny's friends

As the White Sox pursue free-agent superstar Manny Machado, they are trying to do everything they can to make their club an enticing destination. That includes trading for his brother-in-law, Yonder Alonso, and now signing close friend Jon Jay. The trio call themselves the Miami Baseball Brotherhood. Full story here.