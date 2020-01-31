MLB rumors: Red Sox interview more manager candidates; Mets sign Matt Adams

In less than two weeks, spring training camps will open across Arizona and Florida, and the grind that is the 2020 Major League Baseball season will begin. Only four of our top 50 free agents remain unsigned -- Yasiel Puig (14), Ben Zobrist (24), Hunter Pence (34) and Scooter Gennett (42), so there are still a few rumors and signings happening out there. Here are Friday's hot stove rumors and notes.

Red Sox still interviewing

The Red Sox are still in the process of interviewing candidates to replace Alex Cora as the club's manager. The latest development has them speaking with Diamondbacks bench coach Luis Urueta, per ESPN Deportes. Urueta, 39, has been a coach in the Diamondbacks system since starting as a Rookie Ball manager in 2007.

Mets sign Adams

The Mets have signed first baseman Matt Adams to a minor-league deal, the club has announced.

Adams, 31, got a ring with the Nationals last season. In 333 plate appearances, he hit .226/.276/.465 (83 OPS+) with 20 homers and 56 RBI. Heading into the season, it doesn't appear there will be a big-league spot for Adams. Pete Alonso is obviously cemented at first base with Dom Smith being his backup. Perhaps he beats out Luis Guillorme as the lefty bench bat, but Guillorme has more defensive versatility.

Pirates sign Holland, Riddle

The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed veteran lefty Derek Holland to a minor-league deal, the team announced on Friday. He will be able to opt out of the deal if he does not make the Opening Day roster, The Athletic's Rob Biertempfel reports. Holland, 33, will get an invitation to spring training with a chance to make the Opening Day big league roster.

Last season, Holland made 51 relief appearances (84 1/3 innings) for the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants, resulting in a 6.08 ERA (70 ERA+), 1.51 WHIP, 8.8 K/9. He began last year as a starter before being moved to the bullpen. Holland became a free agent after the Cubs declined to exercise his club option for the 2020 season.

The Pirates also announced the addition of utility man J.T. Riddle. The 28-year-old swings lefty and hit .189/.230/.371 in 139 plate appearances for the Marlins last season. It's pretty unlikely Riddle lines up for regular playing time, but there's room on the Pirates bench for him to make team out of camp.