The baseball world right now is mostly waiting on the outcome of the Mets and Carlos Correa trying to finalize a delayed deal, but there are still a few other things worth monitoring in this slow period on the calendar. Let's do a quick rumors roundup here on this fine Tuesday.

Red Sox getting interest from others in Sale

The Red Sox have gotten some interest in veteran lefty Chris Sale, according to Jon Heyman. He reports the team isn't inclined to trade Sale right now, though it is willing to "listen" and "consider."

Sale is 33 years old and had a seven-year span where he was a strong Cy Young contender every single year (from 2012-18, he finished sixth, at worst, with a runner-up and a third-place finish). He was 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 2019, though, and then missed 2020 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He returned for just nine starts in 2021 and managed only two last season.

Last season, he was hampered by a stress fracture in his ribcage and in his second start after returning, took a line drive off his hand that fractured his finger and needed surgery. It ended his season. Though it's only been 11 starts in the last two years, he went 5-2 with a 3.17 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings.

Sale enters his age-34 season and could still be very productive if he can stay on the mound. He's also set to make $27.5 million in both 2023 and 2024.

The Pirates have agreed to terms on a one-year, $8 million deal with veteran lefty Rich Hill, according to ESPN.

Hill is 42 years old and will turn 43 during the 2023 season. In 26 starts for the Red Sox last season, he was 8-7 with a 4.27 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 109 strikeouts against 37 walks in 124 1/3 innings.

The Pirates will be Hill's 12th team. Only Edwin Jackson (14 teams from 2003-19) and Octavio Dotel (13 from 1999-2013) will have played for more MLB teams once Hill officially appears for the Pirates.

The Pirates have added Hill and Vince Velasquez to their rotation this offseason, likely joining holdovers Roansy Contreras, Mitch Keller and J.T. Brubaker. Bryse Wilson, Johan Oviedo and Zach Thompson are also options.

Polanco to stay in Japan

Speaking of the Pirates, once upon a time, Gregory Polanco was a big-time prospect outfielder for them. Baseball America once ranked him as a top-10 prospect in baseball. He had a few good seasons in the bigs but never developed into a high-level performer. Now 31, Polanco spent last season in Japan's NPB and the Chiba Lotte Marines of NPB have announced that they have agreed to a deal with him for 2023.

Polanco played last season with the Yomiuri Giants and in 138 games, hit .240/.306/.457 with 21 doubles, 24 home runs, 58 RBI and 55 runs.