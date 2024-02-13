One of the top remaining free agents came off the board late Monday night: Jorge Soler agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract with the power-starved Giants. Even with Soler signing, 14 of our top 50 free agents remain unsigned as spring training gets underway, including four of the top 10. Here now are Tuesday's hot stove rumors.

Cora not focused on next contract

Red Sox manager Alex Cora is entering the final season of his contract and, on Tuesday, he said he is not worried about his future. His focus is on the 2024 Red Sox and getting the team out of last place. Here's what Cora said about his contract status (via MassLive.com):

"I don't want to talk about (my contract) right now ... I don't want this season to be about me. This is about the Boston Red Sox and how we need to bounce back to be better and play in October. Obviously, it's something that's gonna come up through the season and I respect that. But I really don't want to talk too much about it."

Red Sox ownership seems to love Cora -- he was rehired immediately after his suspension for his role in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal ended in 2020 -- and it's always good to have ownership in your corner. That said, the Red Sox have a new front office and the last few seasons have gone poorly, plus Cora will be in demand as a free agent this winter. Reuniting in 2025 is not assured.

Twins could still add pitching

The Twins could add additional pitching in the coming week, according to the Star Tribune. It would likely be a minor addition, however. Minnesota is set to begin 2024 with Pablo López, Joe Ryan, and Bailey Ober atop the rotation. Chris Paddack, Louie Varland, and Anthony DeSclafani are in the mix for the back of the rotation, along with prospects like Simeon Woods Richardson.

Odorizzi throwing for teams

Free agent right-hander Jake Odorizzi has thrown for teams this offseason, reports MLB.com. He missed the entire 2023 season following shoulder surgery and 10-12 teams have scouted him. The soon-to-be 34-year-old had a 4.40 ERA in 106 1/3 innings in 2022, the last time he was healthy. It seems likely Odorizzi will have to settle for a minor league contract at this point.

Nationals sign Winker

Jesse Winker MIL • DH • #33 BA 0.199 R 16 HR 1 RBI 23 SB 0 View Profile

The Nationals have signed outfielder/DH Jesse Winker to a minor-league contract, according to the Washington Post. It has been a dramatic fall for the 30-year-old Winker, who hit .305/.394/.556 and was an All-Star with the Reds in 2021. He followed that up with a .688 OPS in 2022 and a .567 OPS in 2023. Both years he spent significant time on the injured list.

White Sox add Knebel, Leone

Dominic Leone SEA • RP • #54 ERA 4.67 WHIP 1.43 IP 54 BB 28 K 54 View Profile

The White Sox have signed veteran righty relievers Corey Knebel and Dominic Leone to minors league deals, the team announced Tuesday. Knebel did not pitch last season due to a shoulder injury. He and Leone stand a good chance to make Chicago's bullpen after Gregory Santos and Aaron Bummer were traded away earlier this offseason.