Much of the baseball world this Sunday heads to Dallas for the annual winter meetings. The biggest splash is the expected signing of 26-year-old superstar Juan Soto, which is hopefully coming very soon. In the meantime, there are plenty of other free agents out there and we'll also see plenty of trade rumors. Let's gather everything here.

Red Sox in on aces

The Red Sox are known to be one of the top suitors for Soto (as well they should be), but every team pursuing Soto should have several irons in the proverbial fire. On the Red Sox, they've had discussions with frontline starters Max Fried and Corbin Burnes, according to the Boston Globe.

Fried, a 30-year-old lefty, was 11-10 with a 3.25 ERA last season. He finished second in Cy Young voting in 2022, has three Gold Gloves and was the ace of the 2021 World Series champion Braves.

Burnes, a 30-year-old righty, was 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA last season, finishing fifth in AL Cy Young voting. He won the NL Cy Young in 2021 and led the league in strikeouts in 2022.

As things stand, the Red Sox's rotation features Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, Brayan Bello, Richard Fitts and Cooper Criswell.

Orioles considered Grichuk as Plan B

The Orioles have reportedly agreed to sign right-handed slugger Tyler O'Neill to a three-year deal. They were looking at Randal Grichuk before the signing, reports MLB.com. This is notable in that is illustrates that Grichuk is a bit of a fallback option for any teams that were discussing O'Neill.

Grichuk, 33, hit .291/.348/.528 (140 OPS+) with 12 homers in 279 plate appearances for the Diamondbacks last season. Like O'Neill, he destroys lefties. Last season, Grichuk hit .319/.386/.528 against southpaws.