We're into February, and spring training camps will soon be opening across Arizona and Florida. However, a handful of notable free agents are still waiting to sign and some trade candidates are waiting to move. Speaking of all that, Tuesday's supply of hot-stove rumors may be found just below.

Red Sox, Cardinals discuss Arenado

The Red Sox and Cardinals have again been in contact about a trade that would potentially send third baseman Nolan Arenado from St. Louis to Boston, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. This isn't the first time the sides have been connected together concerning Arenado. As of yet, though, no agreement has been reached. It's unclear if this time will prove to be any different.

Arenado, 33, hit .272/.325/.394 (101 OPS+) last season with 16 home runs and two stolen bases. His contributions were worth an estimated 2.5 Wins Above Replacement.

The Cardinals, who are in the midst of a bridge season, have been open about their willingness to move Arenado all winter. He's owed $32 million this upcoming season as well as another $27 million next year. Arenado also possesses full no-trade protection, allowing him to essentially dictate where he goes, if anywhere before Opening Day.

D-backs retain Grichuk

The Diamondbacks are bringing back veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk on a one-year deal worth $5 million, per MLB's Mark Feinsand. The pact includes a mutual option for 2026.

Grichuk, 33, had the best season of his career last year with the Diamondbacks, at least from a rate perspective. He batted .291/.348/.528 (140 OPS+) with 12 home runs and 2.2 Wins Above Replacement in 106 games while serving in a platoon.

Grichuk figures to again see most of his burn against left-handed pitching.

Yankees re-up with Tim Hill

The New York Yankees and veteran left-handed reliever Tim Hill have agreed to a one-year, $2.85 million contract that includes a team option for 2026, ESPN reports.

The Yankees acquired Hill, who's now 34 years of age, in June of last year after he was released by the Chicago White Sox. In 35 appearances and 44 innings for the eventual American League champs, Hill pitched to a 2.05 ERA with 18 strikeouts and eight unintentional walks. For his MLB career, Hill has an ERA+ of 105 and an FIP of 4.11 across parts of seven seasons.

Back in the Bronx for 2025, Hill will join a Yankees bullpen that now features Devin Williams, one of the most dominant relievers in baseball, and Fernando Cruz, a true strikeout artist among relievers.

Orioles add Ramón Laureano

Veteran outfielder Ramón Laureano and the Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a one-year, $4 million free-agent contract, Ken Rosenthal reports. The 30-year-old Laureano is coming off a 2024 season for the Cleveland Guardians and Atlanta Braves in which he slashed .259/.311/.437 with 11 home runs in a combined 98 games. For his career, Laureano owns a 108 OPS+ across parts of seven big-league seasons. He's capable playing all three outfield positions, although he's best suited to a corner spot these days. In Baltimore, Laureano enters a somewhat crowded outfield mix that also includes Cedric Mullins, Tyler O'Neill, Colton Cowser, and Dylan Carlson. Heston Kjerstad is also capable of playing the outfield.

Twins add bullpen help

The Minnesota Twins have signed lefty reliever Danny Coulombe to a one-year contract worth $3 million, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

Coulombe, 35, is coming off a 2024 campaign for the Baltimore Orioles in which he put up an ERA of 2.12 with 32 strikeouts and just five walks in 29 2/3 innings. Over the past five seasons, Coulombe has an ERA+ of 152 and an FIP of 3.20. He previously pitched for the Twins from 2020-22.