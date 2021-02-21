Pitchers and catchers have reported to spring training and position players are scheduled to join them in the coming days. At this point, only seven of our top 60 free agents remain unsigned, including only one of the top 25. Here is our look at the most exciting non-roster invitees to spring training, and here are the latest hot stove rumblings.

Red Sox still in touch with Bradley

The Red Sox remain in touch with free-agent center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., chief baseball office Chaim Bloom told WEEI.com's Rob Bradford on Sunday. Here's what Bloom told Bradford:

"We continue to stay in touch and make sure we're in touch with (Bradley Jr.'s agent) Scott (Boras) about his situation. We're going to do that until it resolves," the Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer said Sunday morning. "Obviously as the winter has gone on we haven't let that prevent us from making other moves when we've seen opportunity to add good players that fit us and that can bolster this roster but we love Jackie and we've stayed in touch with Scott on him throughout the entire winter."

Bradley, 31 in April, is far and away the best unsigned free agent. The Red Sox are currently slated to go into the season with Alex Verdugo flanked by Franchy Cordero and Hunter Renfroe in the outfield. Utility men Enrique Hernandez and Marwin Gonzalez figure to see time out there as well. Here's our look at Bradley's market.

Braves sign Lamb

The Braves have signed infielder Jake Lamb to a major-league contract, reports Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Financial terms of the deal are unknown. Lamb, 30, gives the club a left-handed bench bat with power, and another option at third base should Austin Riley falter. Last year Lamb went 12 for 45 (.267) with three home runs with the Athletics after going 5 for 43 (.116) with the Diamondbacks. He finished the season with a .193/.283/.352 batting line overall.

Desmond opts out of 2021

Rockies infielder Ian Desmond has opted out of the 2021 season. He did leave the door open for a return at some point, however. "For now, I've decided to opt out of the 2021 season. My desire to be with my family is greater than my desire to go back and play baseball under these circumstances," he said in a statement. Desmond opted out of last season as well, citing racism in baseball and society, and his experience as a biracial person in America. He will forfeit $8 million in salary should he not opt back in at some point this year.