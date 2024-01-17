Major League Baseball's offseason continues to slog along. Pitchers and catchers are slated to report to camp in less than a month's time, yet a slew of notable players remain unsigned. Will today be the day for a few of them? Let's find out together by recapping Wednesday's news, notes, and rumors.

Red Sox seeking pitching, power

New Red Sox head executive Craig Breslow confirmed again that he continues to look for pitching and right-handed power, both in the free-agent and trade markets -- even after coming up short on previous efforts.

"We're still going to work as hard as we possibly can towards that. There are still pitchers out there. We're still engaged in conversations with free agents and teams via trade," he told the Boston Globe.

The Red Sox have added two pitchers this winter who are projected to make their Opening Day roster, per FanGraphs: veteran starter Lucas Giolito and reliever Justin Slaten. (Breslow also traded Chris Sale to the Braves in exchange for infielder Vaughn Grissom.)

The Globe reports that the Red Sox remain in touch with Adam Duvall. He spent last season in Boston, hitting for a 119 OPS+ and tallying 1.6 Wins Above Replacement. The Red Sox were said to be interested in Teoscar Hernández before he signed a one-year deal earlier this month with the Dodgers.

Mariners ink Voth

The Mariners have signed right-hander Austin Voth to a one-year pact, the team announced Wednesday. The deal is worth $1.25 million, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.

Austin Voth SEA • RP • #51 ERA 5.19 WHIP 1.56 IP 34.2 BB 15 K 34 View Profile

Voth, 31, spent the last season-plus with the Orioles. He amassed a 3.67 ERA (108 ERA+) and a 2.65 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 117 combined innings with Baltimore. That includes a 5.19 ERA in 34 innings last year.

Voth figures to compete for a spot in the Mariners bullpen, but he does have substantive starting history, indicating that he could serve as a swingman if needed.

Yankees sign VanMeter

The Yankees added another piece of depth to their position players on Wednesday, agreeing to terms on a minor-league deal with utility player Josh VanMeter, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Josh VanMeter MIL • 2B • #16 BA 0.286 R 5 HR 1 RBI 4 SB 0 View Profile

VanMeter, 28, has bounced around the league, tallying 300 career big-league games split across three organizations. He's batted .206/.293/.347 (71 OPS+) in those appearances.

VanMeter does have experience all around the diamond, making him a potential reserve option depending on how the rest of the Yankees' bench shakes out.

Reds add Gilbert

The Reds have signed lefty Tyler Gilbert to a minor-league contract with an invitation to big-league camp, the team announced.

Tyler Gilbert ARI • RP • #49 ERA 5.19 WHIP 1.5 IP 17.1 BB 5 K 19 View Profile

Gilbert, 30, appeared in 28 games for the Diamondbacks over the last three seasons. He compiled a 97 ERA+ and a 2.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio. With respect to his body of work, the outing of his that everyone remembers came in his first career start, back in August 2021, when he threw a no-hitter against the Padres.