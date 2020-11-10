It has been two weeks since the Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2020 World Series, and so far the offseason has moved at a snail's pace. There have been zero trades and just one free-agent signing: Robbie Ray returning to the Blue Jays. The rumor mill is starting to pick up, however. Here are Tuesday's hot stove nuggets.

Red Sox likely won't go after Lindor

The Boston Red Sox are not expected to prioritize a trade for Cleveland's All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Despite Lindor's "strong" relationship with Red Sox manager Alex Cora, the club is going to focus on acquiring pitching this offseason.

The Red Sox rehired Cora as manager following his season-long suspension due to his involvement in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal in 2017. Both Lindor and Cora share the same hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico.

Cleveland is widely expected to trade Lindor this offseason. He's going into his walk year in 2021, and the front office has not shown any commitment to investing in a contender-level payroll.

Lindor, 26, is owed $19.5 million in 2021, the final year of his current contract. CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson took a closer look at nine potential trade landing spots for Lindor.

Jays interested in Simmons

According to longtime baseball reporter Bob Elliot, the Toronto Blue Jays to be among the teams interest in free agent shortstop Andrelton Simmons. Simmons, who's spent the last five seasons with the Angels, has occasional pop at the plate and overall is adequate with the bat by positional standards (91 career OPS+). Where he shines, though, is in the field. Simmons is perhaps the top defensive shortstop of his generation, and even going into his age-31 campaign in 2021 he still figures to be among best fielders at the position.

As for Toronto, they have young star Bo Bichette at shortstop, but a Simmons signing may herald a move to another position for the young infielder.