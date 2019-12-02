MLB rumors: Red Sox will keep Jackie Bradley Jr. at non-tender deadline; Indians acquire Sandy Leon
Here's the latest from the MLB hot stove
Monday is an important day in the Major League Baseball offseason. The deadline to tender a contract to non-salaried players under team control comes at 8:00 p.m. ET. As such, expect most of the news and rumors to revolve around this, whether it be non-tender candidates traded, teams re-upping with players who were thought to be vulnerable or free agency getting a few new names. R.J. Anderson looked at eight possible non-tender candidates last week.
Now let's get to Monday's rumors.
Red Sox to tender JBJ
Boston center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. was one of the most prominent names thought to be a non-tender candidate, but it appears he's going to stay put for the time being. He's being tendered a contract by the Red Sox, per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.
Now, take note that I said "for the time being," because it's still possible the Red Sox could trade Bradley.
The move is interesting, to say the least. Bradley, 29, is projected by MLB Trade Rumors to make $11 million in 2020, his final season before hitting free agency. The Red Sox are pretty well known to be looking to shed salary, as they are right now projected to be at $227.2 million in opening day payroll and that's without any offseason additions.
Bradley hit .225/.317/.421 (90 OPS+) with 28 doubles, 21 homers, 62 RBI, 69 runs and eight steals with a 2.0 WAR last season.
Red Sox trade Sandy Leon to Indians
The Indians have announced that they have acquired catcher Sandy Leon from the Red Sox for minor-league pitcher Adenys Bautista.
Leon, 30, is in his last year of arbitration and was an obvious non-tender candidate. He hit .192/.251/.297 in 191 plate appearances last season. He's a good defensive catcher, generally speaking, but has been awful at the plate the last few seasons.
Bautista is a lottery ticket. He's 21 and hasn't pitched above Rookie Ball. At that level, he's appeared in seven games, working 5 1/3 innings with a 10.13 ERA and 2.25 WHIP.
