MLB rumors: Reds after Indians star Francisco Lindor; Justin Smoak signs with Brewers

We're now less than a week from Christmas and can expect MLB teams to continue shopping up until the last minute before taking their short break. There are still a few high-profile free agents on the board and several big names being bandied about on the trade market. Speaking of which, let's round up the biggest rumors and transactions for the day.

Reds looking at Lindor

The Reds have been engaged in trade talks with the Indians regarding superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Jon Heyman of MLB Network adds that the "Indians are said to like Nick Senzel very much."

The Indians are fresh off trading starting pitcher Corey Kluber and could certainly use the outfield help. Meanwhile, the Reds currently have Freddy Galvis slotted as their starting shortstop and obviously Lindor would mark a substantial upgrade.

Lindor, 26, hit .284/.335/.518 (118 OPS+) with 40 doubles, 32 homers, 74 RBI, 101 runs and 22 steals last year, good for 4.7 WAR after starting the season injured. He's two seasons away from free agency, so this would appear to be the optimal time for the Indians to deal him.

Senzel, 24, hit .256/.315/.427 (89 OPS+) with 20 doubles, four triples, 12 homers, 42 RBI, 55 runs and 14 stolen bases last season in 104 games as a rookie.

The Reds have been aggressive in looking to turn things around into a contender while the Indians seem ready to deal players close to free agency. There's a match here, but talks haven't been said to be serious just yet.

Brewers sign Smoak

The Brewers and free agent first baseman Justin Smoak have agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. Smoak, 33, hit .208/.342/.406 (101 OPS+) with 22 homers and 61 RBI in 121 games for the Blue Jays last season. He was an All-Star with them in 2017 but has regressed since. He's got plenty of power and takes walks, but he's likely to hit for a low average while striking out plenty.

What's interesting here is the Brewers continue to add veteran volume. They've recently added Avisail Garcia, Omar Narvaez, Ryon Healy, Eric Sogard and now Smoak. It looks like they'll be deploying lots of platoons and matchup-based lineups next season.

Price on Clevinger 'crazy high'

Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger was 13-4 with a 2.71 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 169 strikeouts against 37 walks in 126 innings last season. Stellar, right? He doesn't hit free agency until after the 2022 season, so even with the Indians apparently in sell mode, one would imagine the price would be high. One would be right, according to Robert Murray, formerly of The Athletic. Murray reports that the Dodgers and Padres are among the teams that have asked the Indians about Clevinger but that the price is "crazy high."