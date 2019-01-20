MLB rumors: Reds trying to extend Sonny Gray before finalizing trade; Dodgers discussing Joc Pederson trade

We're less than four weeks away from spring training. Cactus League and Grapefruit League games are less than six weeks away. At the moment 18 of our top 50 free agents remain unsigned, including four of the top seven. There is still some time to go in the offseason, for sure, but usually all the top free agents are signed by now.

Reds trying to sign Sonny Gray to extension before finalizing trade

View Profile Sonny Gray NYY • SP • 55 ERA 4.90 WHIP 1.50 IP 130.1 BB 57 K 123

The New York Yankees and the Cincinnati Reds have reportedly agreed on a trade package for Sonny Gray — we have more specifics of the deal here. The Yankees are likely to receive infielder prospect Shed Long (MLB.com ranked Long as the seventh-best Reds prospect) and a draft pick.

Reds are trying to extend Sonny Gray now, before deal is finalized. Reds know it’s hard to get pitchers to come to Great America but believe Gray, with close connection to new pitching coach Derek Johnson from Vanderbilt, will be receptive. @Ken_Rosenthal mentioned possibility. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 20, 2019

Reds, Yankees already have agreed on the package going for Gray, believed to include 2B prospect Shed Long and a sandwich pick. But it isn’t known how the package might be reconfigured on the chance Gray says no to the extension offer. Reds r likely confident he’ll say yes tho. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 20, 2019

On Sunday, Jon Heyman of Fancred reported that the Reds are attempting to extend Gray before the trade is finalized. Gray is a potential free agent at the end of the 2019 season — along with other recent Reds additions in Alex Wood, Tanner Roark, Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp. And Gray, like a growing number of players, might not see free agency as prosperous as it once was.

It's also worth noting that Derek Johnson, Gray's former pitching coach at Vanderbilt, is the new Reds pitching coach so Gray might be open to spend more years in Cincinnati. Heyman added that it isn't known how the trade package might be reconfigured on the chance Gray says no to the extension offer, but the Reds are confident Gray will say yes.

White Sox, Dodgers in discussion about a Joc Pederson trade

View Profile Joc Pederson LAD • LF • 31 BA .248 R 65 HR 25 RBI 56 SB 1

The Los Angeles Dodgers are discussing outfielder Joc Pederson in potential deals, and the Chicago White Sox are among the teams they're talking to, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. If the Dodgers trade Pederson, they could open up room for free agent center fielder A.J. Pollock, who they have been in discussions with this winter.

On rumors of Joc Pederson trade to #WhiteSox: #Dodgers have been discussing Pederson in possible deals, rival executives say. CWS one of clubs in those conversations, according to sources. Not known if talks are advanced to point where teams are close to a deal. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 20, 2019

Pederson is an affordable player who's under arbitration control through the 2020 season. He'll earn $5 million this year after avoiding arbitration earlier this month.

The 26-year-old hit at least 25 home runs in three of the last four seasons, earning an All-Star spot during his rookie season in 2015. He slashed .248/.321/.522 during the 2018 season.

The White Sox's current outfield includes this offseason's addition of Jon Jay along with Daniel Palka, Adam Engel and Leury Garcia. They do have their top prospect, outfielder Eloy Jimenez, waiting for his promotion which could come as early as next season and make an immediate impact on the franchise.