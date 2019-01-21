MLB rumors: Reds yet to reach extension with Sonny Gray as deadline nears; Rangers eyeing Buchholz

In a little more than three weeks spring training camps will open across Arizona and Florida. Cactus League and Grapefruit League games are about five weeks away. Baseball is coming, sooner than you may realize.

At the moment 18 of our top 50 free agents are unsigned, including the top two and four of the top seven. Looks like we're again headed for big signings throughout February and March. With that in mind, we're going to keep track of the day's free agent and trade rumors right here in this handy post. Make sure you check back often for the latest hot stove rumblings.

Reds, Yankees deal for Sonny Gray still not finalized

View Profile Sonny Gray NYY • SP • 55 ERA 4.90 WHIP 1.50 IP 130.1 BB 57 K 123

It feels as though the New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds have been working on a deal involving right-hander Sonny Gray for the better part of a month. That isn't quite the case, but the deal remains incomplete days after it was classified as close to being done.

According to a source, there is no agreement yet on an extension between the Reds and Sonny Gray. Still several hours left to come to a deal (though it’s unclear whether it’s a 5pm or midnight deadline). If no extension gets done, Yankees could pivot to a trade with another team. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 21, 2019

The catch is that the Reds want to sign Gray to an extension before completing the swap, which would see at least second baseman Shed Long and a draft pick head to New York. Gray is entering his walk year, and while he's struggled in two of the last three seasons, the Reds seem to believe that getting him away from the American League East (and back with collegiate pitching coach Derek Johnson) will see him return to his old above-average form.

We'll see just how strong the Reds' faith in Gray is based on whether or not they can come to terms with him before it's too late.

Rangers talking to Buchholz

View Profile Clay Buchholz ARI • SP • 32 ERA 2.01 WHIP 1.04 IP 98.1 BB 22 K 81

The Rangers have been accumulating rotation depth all winter -- Lance Lynn, Drew Smyly, Shelby Miller -- and it looks like they're not content just yet. Per Jon Heyman of FanCred Sports, the Rangers have been in contact with free-agent right-hander Clay Buchholz:

Rangers have been in contact with Clay Buchholz but there's no word whether any deal is close — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 21, 2019

Buchholz is coming off a resurgent season with the Arizona Diamondbacks in which he posted a 2.01 ERA in 98 innings across 16 starts. While there's no reason to expect him to repeat last season's numbers, and every reason to think he'll miss a fair chunk of time (he hasn't topped 150 innings since 2014), he would make sense as a one-year signing.

Whether or not the Rangers can get a deal done is anyone's guess. But expect someone to give Buchholz a deal, be it Texas or someone else.